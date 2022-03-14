FULTON — U.S. Rep. Chris L. Jacobs (R-Orchard Park) visited Oswego County on Saturday after visiting Jefferson County the night before to meet with Republican leaders and greet area voters.
The congressman currently represents the 27th Congressional District and is running for the newly established 24th Congressional District in the wake of redistricting lines that redefined the state. Jacobs met with Fulton Republican leadership at Mimi’s Drive-in.
Jacobs has been endorsed by the Oswego County and Cayuga County Republican parties after a year and a half in Congress. Prior to that, Jacobs served in the New York State Senate’s 60th District from January 2017 to July 2020, and was Erie County Clerk from 2012-2017. From April 2006 to January 2007, Jacobs held the post of secretary of state under Gov. George Pataki.
At Mimi’s, Jacobs met with diners and discussed issues with several people before meeting with New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Pulaski), Fulton Common Council members, Chief Adam Howard of the Fulton Fire Department, and others in a private dining area.
The new 24th District created by the 2022 redistricting map, which Republicans have filed a lawsuit to overturn, covers an enormous swath of the state beginning in western New York’s Niagara County flowing eastward under Monroe County in Rochester, and turns north encompassing Oswego County and concluding in the North Country’s Jefferson County.
Jacobs said some might wonder how he can equally represent constituents over such a wide area.
“I understand the people’s concerns and feel they’re rational,” he said. “First, I didn’t cut the districts. The gerrymandering did. But what I can say is I’ve been in Congress a year and a half and I represent eight counties although I’m only from one. Seven counties I never represented before I’ve now worked hard to demonstrate and earnestly earn their trust that I am their representative as well.”
Jacobs said the way he does that is by being there constantly, and being responsive in terms of his staff on casework issues. He said he believes those seven counties would say he has been very much their representative.
“That would be the same exact approach I would take in the 24th,” he said, “setting infrastructure around me that makes sure I stay abreast of concerns.”
Jacobs said he knows a big concern for people of the 24th Congressional District is agriculture. He characterized it as the “biggest economic engine” of the district and spoke about how he’s already tried to prove himself along those lines.
“I fought hard to get on the agricultural committee,” Jacobs said. “That was the first committee I got on and (U.S. Rep.) Elise Stefanik helped me a great deal with that. I also set up an agricultural roundtable with five members from every county. I meet on a regular basis with them and would replicate that model.”
Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), chair of the House Republican Conference and third-ranking House Republican, represents the 21st Congressional District. She will be sharing a small sliver of her district with the new representative of the 24th that includes Fort Drum in Watertown. The 24th District will include 25 percent of Fort Drum while 75 percent remains in the 21st District.
“I think the truly positive element of the Fort Drum situation is there will now be two people in Congress advocating for that installation under Elise’s leadership,” Jacobs said.
The congressman said his visit to Fulton was the second time he visited Oswego County within the last two and half weeks.
“I believe you have to be here to learn and really understand what is going on,” Jacobs said. “Having been a person who’s been involved in economic development and renovating older buildings, I was particularly intrigued with what they are doing here in Fulton with the DRI grant.”
Jacobs said he and his staff will continue to “come out this way” and he will establish an office locally as well, splitting his time between the western part of the state, this area, and Washington.
“We will get out here as much as we can during the campaign,” Jacobs said. “If I’m fortunate enough to be elected, I will continue to demonstrate to represent this area as earnestly and vigilantly as I do every other area in my district.”
Jacobs also said he has represented a good portion of the Lake Ontario shoreline previously, and if he wins this election he will represent nearly all of it as well as the St. Lawrence River shoreline area.
Jacobs said he believes what this area needs is new state government.
“I’ve stayed in upstate New York because I believe it is a great and special place,” Jacobs said. “Clearly, we need a state government that has stopped the policies that have caused a lot of what I’ve seen here today — the loss of major employers leaving this area because of the cost structure.”
Many Fulton residents have been calling for a crackdown on drugs in the city. Jacobs said he is aware of the root of the problem and how it filters into communities. He said he would do whatever he could to stop it.
“I visit the southern border and am asked what is a congressman from upstate New York doing here,” Jacobs said. “But if you understand the problem you realize we are all border communities. We see illegal aliens crossing over the border and then heading into the plains and the interior of the United States. In particular is the issue of fentanyl that’s coming over the border right now and the cartels that are pushing it over making money both ways, while contributing to the humanitarian crisis by bringing in all these illegal immigrants and dumping them off at one location and down the road bringing all the drugs in because the border patrols are captivated by the human tragedy. And fentanyl is what’s killing so many of our people right now. We have to be concerned about that.”
Jacobs also said he was in the state Senate when bail reform was passed.
“I fought hard against it,” he said. “I was amazed the leadership there was ignoring Democratic district attorneys saying ‘Please don’t push this law through written the way it is now’ and they were answered with ‘No, you’re just fear-mongering’ and unfortunately they (the Democratic DAs) were completely right.”
Jacobs said what we are seeing now is a revolving door, penalizing law-abiding citizens who live in these communities in fear.
He also believes this policy is no good because it doesn’t allow judges to put addicted repeat offenders in treatment.
“I’ve talked to parents who’ve said they’ve begged judges to keep their own children in jail to drive them into treatment, and the judges say they can’t do it because of the law,” Jacobs said.
The congressman said it would be an honor to represent Oswego County.
“We talked about a lot of challenges,” he said. “But I sat here today with leaders and those involved in Fulton about a very exciting new day for this area. My view is, as a federal person, to really listen to those at the local level of government, hear what their priorities are, and then try to be a good partner with them in achieving those goals. That was my way of doing things at the state level and certainly at the federal level as well.”
Jacobs earned his undergraduate degree at Boston College. He received his master’s degree from the American University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Buffalo Law School. He resides with his wife Martina and daughter Anna in Orchard Park.
