The Christmas tree flopped over after a few last back and forths with the saw, and Cathy Bivens’ grandchildren — bundled against the cold in hats, mittens and heavy coats — squealed in delight.
“They love it,” she said of her grandchildren, ages 1½, 3 and 4. “It’s a good experience for the kids.”
Bivens and her family, including three of her five grandchildren, trekked to Molly Johns Farm in Mexico where the parking lot was full on Sunday. With three weeks until Christmas and cold but sunny weather over the weekend, tree farms around Oswego County were busy.
At Molly Johns Farm, a steady stream of people toting saws and tarps climbed aboard a tractor-drawn wagon that ferried them out into a sea of trees where the smell of pine was inescapable.
The same wagon brought families who had already harvested a tree back to the entrance where they could have a few branches trimmed off the trunk and get a hole drilled for the stand. Then there was the tree baler and paying the bill — Christmas trees are typically priced by the foot. Workers hoisted the trees onto their shoulders and carried them to the parking lot, dropping them into pickup trucks and fastening them to the tops of cars with twine.
Bivens, of Oswego, said it was her first time visiting this tree farm. The pickings were slim where she usually gets her tree and it looked like there was a better selection here. She said that while she prefers a live tree, her husband favors an artificial one. They reached a compromise a long time ago.
“We have two living rooms in our house,” she said. “He gets an artificial and I get a live tree.”
As Bivens and her family waited with their tree for a wagon back to the parking lot, one of her grandsons stared at a large mud puddle nearby. Just as he lifted his boot to step in she warned him in a grandmotherly tone to stay out of that puddle and he darted back.
“We could have gone and gotten a precut tree,” she said. “This is more fun.”
Jared and Leah Raffa, of Scriba, were just beginning to wind their way through the maze of trees.
They usually pick out a Christmas tree the weekend after Thanksgiving, Leah Raffa said. Even though their children — ages 6, 8 and 10 — were sick with runny noses and coughs, they decided to let them hunt for a tree anyway.
“They were excited, plus it was something to get them out of the house,” she said.
The family wandered through the trees for a while before settling on one. As Jared Raffa — battery-powered chainsaw in hand — was about to cut it down he paused, glanced at it for a moment and asked his wife if she was sure they wanted a tree with such a large empty spot at the bottom.
They decided to keep looking and soon settled on another tree. Jared Raffa rolled on his side, reached under the tree and sawed through the trunk in under a minute. He wrestled the tree onto a tarp and began dragging it away with his wife and children in the lead.
Back near the parking lot they watched as Richard Beck, who owns the tree farm with his wife and children, put their tree through the tree baler.
It was among the last trees to go through Sunday. It was about 4:30 p.m., the sun was setting and the parking lot was nearly deserted, but Beck stays open until 5 p.m. each day. Why? Because there are always one or two people who show up at the last minute, he said.
A few seconds later, as if on cue, a car pulled off the highway and into the Christmas tree farm’s parking lot.
This list is courtesy of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County. Call ahead to verify hours of operation.
Austin Tree Farm
221 Baldwin Road, Fulton, NY 13069 (Town of Volney)
(315) 598-9794
Open: Through Dec. 24, Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. to dusk, Sunday 1 p.m. to dusk.
Beckwith Family Christmas Tree Station
189 Mill St., Hannibal, NY 13074
(315) 564-5479
Open: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to dark.
Chengerian's Tree Land
84 Merritt Road, Fulton, NY 13069
(315) 678-2046
Open: Through Dec. 23, 12-5 p.m. daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends
Goodman’s Christmas Tree Farm at Liberty Acres
38 Church Road, Phoenix, NY 13135
315-729-7071 or 315-729-8600
Open: Through Dec. 19, weekdays 12-5 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Grace Farms
78 Gunther Road, Central Square, NY 13036
(315) 668-1195
Open: Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas from 9 a.m. to dark.
Granger's Christmas Tree Farm
380 Tubbs Road, Mexico, NY 13114
(315) 963-3480
Open: Through Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.
H and H Trees
1430 Co Route 28, at Tinker Tavern Road Exit, Pulaski, NY 13142
(315) 387-3114 or (315) 882-5814
Open: Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Hemlock Haven Tree Farm Florist & Gift Shop
460 county Route 22A (Ellisburg St), Sandy Creek, NY 13145
(315) 387-5553
Open: Open year-round 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Leonard's Evergreens
70 Dunham Road, Martville, NY 13111
(315) 564-5798
Open: Until Dec. 24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Molly Johns Farm
4239 state Route 69, Mexico, NY 13114
315-532-7161
Open: Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday 12-5 p.m. Open through Dec. 23.
Spring Pond Farm
3439 U.S. Route 11, Mexico, NY 13114
(315) 963-7590 or 727-7951
Open: Weekends 9 a.m. to dusk through Dec. 24. Weekdays best to call ahead.
Stargot Tree Farm
280 Blythe Road, Hannibal, NY 13074
315-420-5871 or 215-669-0224
Open: Weekends only through Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stoney Hill Acres
1685 state Route 264, Phoenix, NY 13135
(315) 409-9528
Open: Weekends 9 a.m. until dark, weekdays by appointment only. Open until Dec. 19 unless sold out.
Three Seasons Farm
429 Drybridge Road, Mexico, NY 13114
(315) 298-6332
Open: Through Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to dark.
