Raffa christmas tree at Molly Johns

Joe Raffa pushes on a Christmas tree while Jared Raffa cuts it with a battery-powered chainsaw Sunday afternoon at Molly Johns Farm in Mexico. The Raffa family usually harvests a Christmas tree each year on the first weekend after Thanksgiving. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

The Christmas tree flopped over after a few last back and forths with the saw, and Cathy Bivens’ grandchildren — bundled against the cold in hats, mittens and heavy coats — squealed in delight.

“They love it,” she said of her grandchildren, ages 1½, 3 and 4. “It’s a good experience for the kids.”

