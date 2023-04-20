OSWEGO COUNTY — Nearly half the 17,000 K-12 students in Oswego County — nearly 8,000 — have the option of taking the state’s English Language Arts (ELA) test this week.
The test is in two parts being given Wednesday through today.
The state made changes in the test, including going from two days of testing to three, in 2019, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the changes weren’t instituted until this year.
A report from the New York State Department of Education (NYSED) indicated that educators across the state would be heavily involved with the test design. A report on its website reads in part:
“While teachers have always been included in the Grades 3–8 Test Development Process, the New York State Education Department (NYSED) continues to expand the number of opportunities for New York State educators to become involved. This includes writing all of the test questions. New York State educators provide the critical input necessary to ensure that the tests are fair, valid, and appropriate for students through their participation in many test development activities.”
“The tests used to be created by a testing conglomerate that made a lot of money,” Central Square School District (CSSD) Superintendent Tom Colabufo said. “Now, every single question is by a New York state teacher.”
The tests were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and in 2021 tests were optional. The tests were given in 2022, but scores were low due to what many educators see as exhaustion due to the pandemic.
All states require public schools to administer math and ELA assessments between grades 3-8 in accordance with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Parents can opt out of the test, and in recent years as many as 20% of New York parents have exercised that right. Consequently, New York has one of the lowest participation rates in the country, according to the website Empire.org, a New York State government watchdog group.
In a letter Colabufo sent to parents in 2019, he said the ELA tests help students do better on future exams.
“The average score of students who participated in at least one 3-8 English Language Arts (ELA) State Assessment prior to taking their English/Language Arts Regents exam at Paul V. Moore (High School) was 79.08%. The average score of students who have never participated in a 3-8 English/Language Arts (ELA) State Assessment prior to taking their English/Language Arts Regents exam at Paul V. Moore was 62%.”
Colabufo said he he is seeing the effects of the tests in more tangible ways in his district as well.
“We’ve shown improvement in the 3-8 testing, which shows our focus on literacy is coming to fruition, which is great,” he said Thursday.
According to ESSA, states have to figure in participation rates on state tests. (Schools with less than 95% participation are supposed to have that included, somehow.) But participation rate is a stand-alone factor, not a separate indicator on its own.
The 95% participation rate was first introduced to ensure that districts did not discourage lower- performing students from taking the tests.
In 2019, 88% of students in central New York took the ELA and math tests administered by the state; in 2022, 89% of students took them.
Though the percentage taking the test is up, overall the amount of students in New York state is down by a few hundred thousand students.
The state math tests are scheduled to be taken in May.
