Joe Babcock (middle, blue shirt) stands alongside members of the Oswego varsity girls basketball team. Babcock was notified Monday that he is not being recommended to continue as the team’s head coach.
OSWEGO — OSWEGO — Community members organized a rally set for Tuesday in support of former Oswego High School Buccaneers girls varsity basketball coach Joe Babcock who was told Monday he would not be recommended to continue as the team’s head coach.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) parent Jenna Kuzawski organized an online Change.org petition in support of Babcock last Friday, when the Board of Education agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was released. An item on the agenda states district executives recommend Brandon Banks as the Bucs’ new varsity basketball coach. In her petition, which at press time had garnered 888 signatures, Kuzawski said Babcock has “rebuilt this program from the ground up” since taking over varsity coaching duties in 2019.
“(He has seen) every curveball imagined, including the slump during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the petition reads. “Joe is a true coach. He instills the important things that make a ball player, including character, attitude and confidence, along with the fundamental things.”
Babcock, the petition states, runs basketball clinics and does weekend and summer training programs.
“He gives rides if you need them, he checks in with you. He knows these girls and they have become a family unit,” according to the petition.
Concerned community members like Kuzawski, Babcock said, organized a rally in his support starting at 4 p.m. outside Oswego High School.
The rally will take place prior to OCSD’s Board of Education meeting where members will vote on whether or not to approve Banks as the program’s new coach. Banks’ appointment, along with that of other coaches, would be the first among new changes introduced by Cynthia Lauzon, the district’s new director of physical education and athletics.
“I have overwhelming community, parents, and players support,” Babcock told The Palladium-Times Monday. The former coach noted he was shocked when he initially saw the agenda item outlining the district was recommending a new coach.
“I didn’t even get a courtesy phone call to let me know that I wasn’t the candidate,” he said. Babcock was eventually contacted by a district official on Monday who informed him he would not be the district’s recommendation for the coaching position.
Players, Babcock said, are devastated by the news.
“It’s overwhelming right now for these girls,” he said. “They came out to show some support to my house and some of them read a couple of speeches they wrote for me. To be honest with you, it brought a lump to my throat just to know the impact that I’ve made on some of these girls. That’s what truly matters in the long run.”
Babcock, who just last month retired from his job at James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant after 31 years, had set plans to dedicate all his time to coaching.
“I had all the time in the world to focus on this upcoming basketball season,” he said. “And that’s why I really put the time in for the past six months and gave these kids every opportunity they could to hone their skills. They did that and they’re all really looking forward to the season.”
Despite potentially losing his coaching job for the incoming season, Babcock said he will unwaveringly support the team.
“I will support this team because they’re my family and I will do everything in my power to help if these players reach out to speak to me,” Babcock said.
This is not the first time Babcock’s role has been in question.
In February last year, Board member Pamela Dowd made a motion to pull Babcock’s reinstatement resolution from the bundle of resolutions that would approve returning coaches. An absence of discussion on the board’s behalf sent community members into heated discussions over social media, which included posts directing community members to the public comment submission page for OCSD.
After more than a dozen comments from community members asking for further inquiries into why the resolution was pulled, the board decided to address the situation and vote on the resolution to bring Babcock back for the upcoming season. The resolution passed via a 4-2 vote, with Dowd and then-Board President Heather DelConte opposing it.
DelConte explained the board’s position to pull the resolution later that month.
“I just want to make it very clear that the resolution was removed last time, but there was never anyone fired,” DelConte said, addressing particular complaints expressed during public comment regarding Babcock’s status of employment. “That never happened. It was removed for reasons of investigating that particular position, making sure we made the best decision possible.”
Babcock’s tenure as a coach also included dealing with season delays due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
“I’ve worked too hard to get this program back to where it is right now after COVID-19 absolutely devastated this program,” he said. “At the time, a lot of these girls didn’t get a chance to play basketball for more than two years. People don’t realize that you can’t build skills if you’re not playing.”
OCSD representatives did not return requests for comment by press time.
