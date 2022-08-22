Joe Babcock

Joe Babcock (middle, blue shirt) stands alongside members of the Oswego varsity girls basketball team. Babcock was notified Monday that he is not being recommended to continue as the team’s head coach.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — OSWEGO — Community members organized a rally set for Tuesday in support of former Oswego High School Buccaneers girls varsity basketball coach Joe Babcock who was told Monday he would not be recommended to continue as the team’s head coach.

Oswego City School District (OCSD) parent Jenna Kuzawski organized an online Change.org petition in support of Babcock last Friday, when the Board of Education agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was released. An item on the agenda states district executives recommend Brandon Banks as the Bucs’ new varsity basketball coach. In her petition, which at press time had garnered 888 signatures, Kuzawski said Babcock has “rebuilt this program from the ground up” since taking over varsity coaching duties in 2019.

