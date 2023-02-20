Oswego Engineering Week

SUNY Oswego is offering a variety of events for its inaugural Engineering Week. Pictured, electrical and computer engineering (ECE) faculty member Hui Zhang (standing) works with students (from left) Chibuike Ogbonna and Avery Croucher in spring 2022 after earning National Science Foundation funding for research related to improving the charging of electric vehicles.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego is in the midst of its first Engineering Week.

The event kicked off Monday with its Alumni and Career Day. Engineers who work in the field held events for freshman and sophomore electrical and computer engineering (ECE) to prepare them for jobs in the field.

