SUNY Oswego is offering a variety of events for its inaugural Engineering Week. Pictured, electrical and computer engineering (ECE) faculty member Hui Zhang (standing) works with students (from left) Chibuike Ogbonna and Avery Croucher in spring 2022 after earning National Science Foundation funding for research related to improving the charging of electric vehicles.
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego is in the midst of its first Engineering Week.
The event kicked off Monday with its Alumni and Career Day. Engineers who work in the field held events for freshman and sophomore electrical and computer engineering (ECE) to prepare them for jobs in the field.
Junior and senior ECE students were treated to a presentation in: Excelling in Careers in the engineering field.
The week continues today with a “treasure hunt with electromagnets” in the Shineman Center atrium, for Competition Day.
STEM (Science,Technology, Engineering and Math) clubs will compete in different projects and designs.
Wednesday will be a showcase for the engineering industry. Local engineering firms will present to students at a career fair.
Thursday’s focus will be Women in Engineering and will feature eminent local female engineers who work in the industry in a night time panel discussion.
SUNY Oswego’s Engineering Week is held in tandem with local high schools’ winter break and Friday will feature events aimed at high school students interested in studying engineering when they attend college.
The students will be able to participate in a supervised robotics project.
SUNY Oswego’s engineering week will be held in conjunction with national engineers week. National engineers week is always held the week of George Washington’s birthday, Feb. 22.
The National Society of Professional Engineers started holding national engineers week in 1951. It chose to hold it in February to honor Washington who, due to all the surveying of land he did, is considered America’s first engineer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.