OSWEGO — The Irish Outrun Autism 5K run is making its way back to the Port City with some slight changes.
This year’s event, which takes participants through a circuit that features vistas of scenic Fort Ontario and Lake Ontario, is scheduled for March 4.
Typically, the event is held the first week of April to coincide with the start of Autism Awareness Month. The group hopes that moving the event up a month can attract even more participants.
“In order to boost participation, we are tagging along with other community events centered around the St. Patrick’s Day parade organized by the Oswego Ancient Order of Hibernians,” said Julie Chetney, one of the organizers. “I believe it’s going to be a really great fit, having a nice, fun-filled day in Oswego for people to come to.”
Chetney said she’s not worried that the earlier date could make the event more vulnerable to inclement weather.
“We’ve had awful weather even in April,” she said. “The race went on.”
Entrants can either run or walk through the circuit, which starts at 9 a.m. at The Press Box restaurant at 29 E. 1st St.
Chetney, who is and a member of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, said the run is a big draw for people in central New York.
“I think that the reason that is a big draw is because there are more and more children being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder,” she said. “I think that you don’t have to go far to talk to someone who has a grandchild, a niece, nephew or a child who’s on the spectrum. I find myself so amazed by the amount of people that just reached out to me and asked me questions about when my own son was diagnosed.”
Chetney’s son Jake was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at the age of 3.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines autism spectrum disorder as “a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain.”
The CDC’s website notes that “people with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests.”
People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving or paying attention, the site states.
“He’s had an incredibly successful path through education, intervention and support in our community,” she said. “I think that bringing awareness, more awareness, to this community helps moms, dads and families know that his community supports people diagnosed with ASD.”
Proceeds of the event will go toward the Oswego County Autism Task Force. The local nonprofit organization has stood as a support system for the past 18 years, helping and informing local families and children who have been diagnosed with ASD.
“Over the years, the task force has provided social opportunities for families and their children with autism, as well as offered educational opportunities for professionals, school districts, and parents,” she said.
The 5K run is an idea that came about eight years ago, Chetney said.
“I was a pretty avid runner back then,” she said. “Me and the other organizers decided to host our own race instead of having to go to Syracuse or Rochester in order to participate in a social event that benefited the community.”
Although she has been involved in organizing other 5K races over the years, Chetney said none have been quite as successful as Outrun Autism.
“I don’t do anything different. The only thing I can attest to is people care about the cause,” she said. “The support for this event has grown over those eight years tremendously, but truth be told, this event has always had great support since day one. I believe the first year we had over 150 participants.”
Now, Chetney said, the event has about 200 entrants every year.
“The event itself has come to be a sole fundraiser for the task force,” she said. “The purpose of the funds goes toward scholarships throughout Oswego County for students on the autism spectrum who are graduating from high school and going on to whatever their next endeavor is.”
Almost every year the organizing group raises upward of $5,000 to dedicate to that scholarship fund. In the past year, Chetney said she has been brainstorming, trying to come up with a way to attract even more people. She said the group is trying to surpass 200 entrants this year.
“I noticed in the past couple years that people are coming from the Syracuse area to participate in our event, which is pretty great,” she said.
