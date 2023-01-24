OSWEGO — The announcement earlier this week by the Port of Oswego Authority that it handled more than 581 million tons of cargo last year, a 300% increase over 2022, is certainly cause for celebration for William Scriber, the port’s executive director.
But he said last year’s record amount of cargo was possible only because the port is “going through a renaissance” that is the result of years of strategic investment to position New York’s only commercial port on the Great Lakes to be a major driver of economic growth.
“It didn’t happen overnight,” Scriber said. “But what is a constant now is the port has established itself as a very efficient and well-thought-of operation on the lake.”
He said that over the years the port’s management had neglected to invest in its infrastructure and properly market the port to customers, leading to diminished activity.
That’s something he’s worked to reverse during the four years he’s run the port. He cited more than $30 million in infrastructure investments during his tenure on everything from rail improvements, dock upgrades and construction of a new marina, to the opening of a modern grain export facility, break wall repairs and deepening of the harbor.
The announcement last month by Sen. Chuck Schumer that the federal government had earmarked nearly $18 million for repairs to Oswego’s entire harbor break wall and the foundation of the West Pierhead Lighthouse is a critical long-term investment for the port and other companies that use the harbor, Scriber said.
The harbor’s system of break walls has deteriorated and sunk over many decades to the point that large waves now crash over them and cause significant damage within the harbor.
“This break wall repair project is not just repairing a break wall,” Scriber said. “It’s stabilizing the docks and operations for the whole harbor.”
Other investments have made the port more competitive in the shipping business. He said the $15 million grain export expansion project has given the port the ability to store up to 22,000 metric tons of grain and created testing labs to monitor grain coming in. That has given the port the most modern grain export facility on the lake. More than 100 farmers ship grain via the port.
“We’ve now reentered a market that until recently has not been there and available,” he said.
Infrastructure upgrades have been complemented by a greater emphasis on more aggressively marketing the port and its capabilities and building relationships with would-be customers. Scriber said he and his staff work well together, have relied on teamwork on projects and have focused on being more customer-centric and making the port’s operations more fluid, which allows it to be competitive with larger ports.
“We can turn on a moment’s notice,” he said. “There’s nothing the port can’t handle.”
As an example, he pointed to the port’s handling last year of more than 300 wind turbine blades, tower sections and other components. Some of the pieces are more than 250 feet long and, because of their size, would have been shipped through Erie, Pennsylvania.
But Scriber said the port was able to shift gears, make some adjustments to accommodate the giant components and land the business.
The port ultimately handled about 75% of the windmill parts that needed to be shipped.
“We were very competitive in selling our skilled workforce for the windmills,” he said.
Increased grain exports and handling the windmill parts helped drive last year’s increased shipping. The port also saw upticks in the amount of aluminum and potash it handled.
Scriber said that as someone who lives in the community, he believes deeply in the economic value the port can provide to Oswego County and the larger region.
“We’re unique because most cities can’t say we have a port,” he said. “That’s a huge economic advantage for many companies.”
The port spends more than $2.8 million annually in wages and benefits, Scriber said, and the majority of its workers — 30-35 people during peak operations — live in Oswego County. It supports more than 200 jobs in the area and more than $26 million in economic activity, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The total tonnage of cargo shipped through the port in 2023 is expected to dip, in part because of a slowdown in windmill parts being shipped.
But Scriber said shipments of grain, corn and soybeans should be strong this year and that the port is already planning for another crush of windmill parts in 2024.
The port will also be handling the rail cars of granite rocks that will be shipped to Oswego in the spring and summer for work on the harbor’s break wall system.
And the port is already planning for an increase in cargo in a year or so when Micron begins construction on its massive semiconductor plant in Clay.
“Over the next several years the port’s going to be very, very busy,” Scriber said.
