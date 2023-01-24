OSWEGO — The announcement earlier this week by the Port of Oswego Authority that it handled more than 581 million tons of cargo last year, a 300% increase over 2022, is certainly cause for celebration for William Scriber, the port’s executive director.

But he said last year’s record amount of cargo was possible only because the port is “going through a renaissance” that is the result of years of strategic investment to position New York’s only commercial port on the Great Lakes to be a major driver of economic growth.

Tags

Recommended for you