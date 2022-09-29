Integrated Community Planning 35 years

Mayor Billy Barlow, center, presents a certificate of recognition to Brandy Koproski and Stephanie Burdick of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc., was recently recognized for its 35th anniversary as a nonprofit agency in Oswego County. To commemorate the anniversary, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow presented a certificate of recognition to ICP Executive Director Brandy Koproski and Programs Coordinator Stephanie Burdick.

“Recognizing 35 years of serving the Oswego County community is a true testament to ICP’s commitment to being a valued local resource supporting youths and families,” said Koproski. “The agency’s longevity is rooted in its dedication, resilience and strong partnerships throughout the county and state.”

