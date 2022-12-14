OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department observed National Influenza Vaccination Week Dec. 5-9 by reminding people that it’s not too late for everyone aged 6 months and older to get their annual flu shot.

“Last week 444 new cases of influenza were reported for Oswego County, with 53% occurring in children between the ages of 5 and 17,” said Oswego County Medical Director Christina Liepke, M.D. “This week’s numbers have doubled from the week before and are our highest number of positive flu cases for a single week in over a decade. While this increase may be partly due to an increase in testing for influenza compared to previous years, it also likely represents a true increase given the trends we are hearing about across the country.”

