Fulton officials are urging Dollar General to renovate its store at 126 Cayuga St. to make it more aesthetically pleasing.

FULTON — The city of Fulton wants the Dollar General store to clean up its act.

City officials have been urging the store for the past several years to make some repairs and to try harder to make it look good. The store, at 126 Cayuga St. is on the corner of South 2nd and Cayuga streets, at the gateway of the city.

