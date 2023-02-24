FULTON — The city of Fulton wants the Dollar General store to clean up its act.
City officials have been urging the store for the past several years to make some repairs and to try harder to make it look good. The store, at 126 Cayuga St. is on the corner of South 2nd and Cayuga streets, at the gateway of the city.
“First, aesthetically with the windows looking like they do, and items falling off and being stuck behind shelves, visible from outside the store, it was overdue,” Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said.
The mayor emphasized that Fulton wants to be a business-friendly city, but there are limits.
“This is not a situation of Fulton not being business-friendly,” said Michaels. “This is a business not being customer- or community-friendly.”
Michaels said the store needs to replace some of its floor and ceiling tiles, add fresh paint, fix a drinking fountain and make sure the bathrooms work.
“None of the violations were so serious that anyone, customer or employee, was endangered,” said Malcolm Wettering, head of code enforcement for the city of Fulton.
The CNY Arts Center, a store neighbor, offered assistance to Dollar General.
“We’ve been interested in helping over there,” said Nancy Fox, who retired Friday after 11 years as the center’s director.
“We had a mural project we thought would work on their wall and reached out to them a year or two ago, but they were not interested at the time,” Fox said.
Fox was initially interested in putting the mural on the Dollar General building because it’s so easy to see on the section of Route 481 that runs through Fulton. But due to the lack of interest, the center decided to go somewhere else.
“We took that project and put it on city hall,” said Fox.
The Dollar General store was built in 1962 and underwent renovations in 2001.
Michaels said that due to the store’s location in the downtown region of the city, it was eligible for money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant, which New York State gave to Fulton in 2019.
“We were getting pushback, or ignored by management,” Michaels said. “They weren’t receptive to getting DRI dollars.”
Michaels said she then contacted Dollar General’s region representatives, who responded to the city of Fulton’s complaints.
“They were very responsive to our requests,” said Michaels. “But it’s a believe-it-when-you-see-it scenario.”
Michaels said she is acting aggressively with her follow-up.
“I have it marked on my calendar to reach out to management weekly to get updates, to make sure they stay on track,” said Michaels.
Local and district-level officials declined to comment for this story. An email sent to the Dollar General Corp. public relations office on Thursday received no reply.
Michaels said the Dollar General frequently leaves carts used in the store to stock shelves outside the front of the store contributing to the unkempt look of the building.
“As the gateway to our city, we don’t want visitors or people driving by to see this and think this is who we are,” said Michaels.
