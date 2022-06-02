FULTON — Improvements and updates are underway at the Fulton American Legion Post 587, as efforts are made to enhance the post building and implement more modern initiatives.
Thank a Service Member has partnered with Oswego County Federal Credit Union, Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Block Builders and Menter Ambulance to provide the Fulton American Legion with numerous updates and improvements to its building, located at 873 Oneida St. in Fulton.
“We wanted to improve the building visually and aesthetically to help make the public aware of just what a gem the building and the organization are to the community,” Thank a Service Member Founder and Board President Peter Allen said.
Allen said that there were some structural and functional improvements that needed to be done, with the focus on the safety of Legion members and guests. Improvements include replacing a broken sidewalk, paving the parking lot that was previously a dirt and gravel lot and having groundwork and landscaping done.
Efforts are also being made to beautify the building, such as painting, installing new signage, putting in new windows and the addition of six new flag poles to represent the branches of service.
“It’s a good looking building that just needed to have those extra touches to make it look really nice,” Allen said.
Allen is a member of the Fulton American Legion post, and through his membership and working alongside the Legion, he was aware of the challenges the post faces and what improvements it is in need of.
Donna Kestner, a representative of Fulton American Legion Post 587, said that the post is thrilled about the updates.
“Peter had this vision, he knew that we wanted to try to improve the front look and bring some more added attention,” Kestner said. “In our minds it’s a historic building that’s been there for years and years, and along with the city, with the Fulton Block Builders trying to improve different areas of the city, we want to do our part. We want to keep the building looking nice because if you’re coming in Route 3, it’s one of the things that greets you as you come into Fulton. So we’ve definitely tried to just make it look nice, so Peter’s vision and their contributions have been overwhelming and everyone is pretty excited.”
Work on the improvements has already begun and is estimated to be completed by the end of June.
Along with the building improvements and updates, the post is working to remain relevant in an evolving society. Allen helped the post create a brand new website, working with a web designer. The website, www.post587.com, was recently launched and is still in progress with plans for additions, according to Allen. The post also has a new email address and is planning to implement an online presence, likely starting with a Facebook page.
The desire to move in a more modern direction comes as a result of some of the challenges the post currently faces, one being a lack of social awareness. Kestner said that sometimes people are not even aware that there is an American Legion post in Fulton, or that sometimes they are confused with other service organizations in the area.
The Fulton American Legion is heavily involved in community service and contributes to many different community events, initiatives and organizations, according to Kestner.
“We are highly involved in placing the cemetery flags, and some of these things are along with other people, but our Legion takes a big part of it,” Kestner said. “We place cemetery flags in seven cemeteries in the county and we’ve done school education in the past and the ceremonies that we have, we do a Memorial Day ceremony, we just had large ceremonies and the Legion is a big part of that, again along with some other organizations.”
The Legion also participates in watch fires, Veterans Day activities, Prisoner of War/Missing in Action remembrance ceremonies and provides honor guards for funerals. Many members of the Legion are on the Fulton Veterans Council and help with the brick walkway at the Fulton War Memorial. Post members also contribute to the care of local veteran memorials and parks, cleaning them and maintaining upkeep of displays and flowers.
Allen said that he doesn’t think that the public is aware of all of the work members of the American Legion put into ceremonies and other events for the community, and he would like to see that change.
“They were up there for three or four days on their hands and knees, Donna was on her hands and knees for three or four days straight for dozens of hours scrubbing those bricks at the veterans’ park, so that when all the public went there over the four days of memorial weekend, those bricks looked like brand new, and you should have seen those things (before). They were hardly readable, they had so much moss and stuff on them,” Allen said.
Post 587 not only helps and participates in veteran events and organizations, but contributes to the community as a whole as well. According to Kestner, Fulton American Legion has supported the junior drill team at Mexico High School by purchasing trophies, has contributed to the lake revitalization project in Fulton, participates in Toys for Tots and sponsors local high school students to attend Boys State and Girls State, a program that focuses on teaching students leadership and citizenship.
Kestner said that the post would like to do even more for the community, but that there is limited funding. Unlike other American Legion posts, the Fulton post does not have a bar or a space large enough to hold fundraisers. Members make personal donations to help the post sustain itself, according to Kestner, but the issue of declining membership has taken a toll. The Fulton post currently has about 40 members and has lost many of its active members within the past two years due to passing, Kestner said.
“The membership is the biggest challenge,” Kestner said. “We try to encourage people, even if you’re a young person and you’re looking for more of a social post, you can belong to any post and go to any post once you have your membership, and we try to get it across that card carrying members, everybody doesn’t have to be active. If they can’t attend meetings or anything like that, just to support us and be a card carrying member, that is a big deal to us.”
Membership is open to all veterans who have served at least one day of active military duty since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are currently serving active military duty honorably, according to the national American Legion website.
Kestner said that the Fulton post 587 encourages anyone who is eligible to join.
For more information about the Fulton American Legion Post 587, email legionpost587@gmail.com or call Donna Kestner at 315-598-9696.
“They opened up our membership to anyone, any veteran that has honorable service, and we certainly would accept any phone call and we will gladly go through the rules and regulations of joining,” Kestner said. “We would be happy to sign anyone up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.