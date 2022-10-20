OSWEGO — In the continued discussion about the proposed repurposing of Frederick Leighton Elementary School, Oswego City schools administrators said Tuesday the facilities could be used for preschool programs, alternative education programs, or be leased out for local service providers, among other suggestions.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) officials shared ideas of how the Leighton building could be used to further the district’s educational mission at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
The possibility of closing down Leighton, repurposing the building and diverting students toward other elementary schools in the district is a suggestion proposed by education consultants. The proposal was part of a study that was commissioned by OCSD to plan for future decline in enrollment, as well as the district’s overall financial health, compiled by Castallo and Silky, a central New York education consulting firm.
Other recommendations include ensuring enrollment data is updated annually so data-driven decisions can be made, developing a facility planning committee to create and monitor a long-term facility plan for the district, and considering the fiscal implications of any potential capital project.
If Leighton Elementary shut down its doors, one of the main suggestions offered by Superintendent Mathis Calvin III was to relocate the district’s preschool programs to that facility.
“What we have come to understand with these programs is that they are kind of a first-come-first-serve type of program,” he said. “You get in where there is room at. There are a number of students who do not get in at the school in their neighborhood.”
Calvin described some of the wrinkles of the programs, noting that some preschool offerings have part-time openings, while some others have full-time slots. Because of the limited availability, he added, some students who live within one school’s boundaries may end up attending preschool programs at a different school.
“Next year, some students are going to transition back to their neighborhood school. Some may ask for a special permission to stay at the school where their preschool program is,” he said. “What you would like to do is have as many students go to the preschool program in their neighborhood school so they can get used to the staff, and the rituals, and routines. But that just isn’t the case when we look deeper at this.”
Unifying all preschool programs under the same roof would allow students to have similar experiences, he said. Moving the programs to Leighton would make it easier for transportation officials to figure out logistics on transporting preschool students, Calvin added.
OCSD Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Karen Humphrey noted Leighton Elementary currently hosts the district’s only full-day preschool program.
“The state only allows 16 students in that program,” she said. “The other elementary schools have two half-day programs. The max we are allowed to have in those programs is 18 students per class.”
The district could also use Leighton for athletics, public meetings, and tutoring services.
“We have very limited space for that. We are experiencing some challenges in providing tutoring for students,” Calvin said. “Our libraries and places around the community don’t want to provide those spaces for tutoring the way they used to.”
Other uses for the facility could also include space for alternative education programs, as well as space for professional development for the district’s staff.
“To provide professional development now, we have to shut down the library or a cafeteria, or a gym,” Calvin said. “We could certainly use space for that.”
Calvin added the district could also allow service providers and other educational organizations in the community to use the space at Leighton.
“The concern is that we are stretched trying to provide for five different elementaries,” Calvin said. “If we can consolidate and bring some things together, it may allow us to be able to expand some of our programming.”
