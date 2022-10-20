OSWEGO — In the continued discussion about the proposed repurposing of Frederick Leighton Elementary School, Oswego City schools administrators said Tuesday the facilities could be used for preschool programs, alternative education programs, or be leased out for local service providers, among other suggestions.

Oswego City School District (OCSD) officials shared ideas of how the Leighton building could be used to further the district’s educational mission at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

