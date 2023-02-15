OSWEGO — The County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency will hold three public hearings later this month on granting financial assistance to solar farm projects in the towns of Volney and Oswego.
Hearings for Volney PV LLC and Volney II PV LLC are scheduled for Tuesday at the Volney Town Hall, 1445 County Route 6.
The hearing for the first project will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the second project’s hearing at 10:30 a.m. A hearing for the Oswego PV LLC project will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Town of Oswego Offices, 2320 County Route 7.
The Volney PV and Volney II PV projects would build adjacent solar farms on land just outside the city of Fulton.
The first project would involve building a 35-acre solar farm on 49 acres of land at 535 Maple Ave. The second would create a 30-acre solar farm on 76 acres at 470 Maple Ave.
The town of Oswego project would involve building a 22-acre solar farm on 78 acres of property at 447 County Route 20, about a mile east of the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department.
Companies for all three projects are asking the IDA to grant them exemptions from real property taxes, the mortgage recording tax, New York State and local sales and use tax and real estate transfer tax.
Anyone who is unable to attend one of the public hearings and would still like to comment on the projects can send a letter to the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency, 44 W. Bridge St., Oswego, NY 13126.
