OSWEGO — The businessman who plans to redevelop the Old City Hall building, also known as the Market House, has received tax exemptions and a 25-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement for the project.
At its meeting last week, the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency board approved financial assistance for Market House Oswego, LLC and 1836 Brewing Company, LLC.
The support includes more than $500,000 in estimated savings from exemptions on property taxes, real estate transfer taxes, mortgage recording taxes, and sales and use taxes. Under the terms of the PILOT agreement, the companies will pay $15,000 a year for the first five years, rising to $27,000 a year in the final five years.
The IDA also granted a $200,000 loan from its HUD EDF loan fund.
Market House Oswego, LLC and 1836 Brewing Company, LLC are owned by Ed Alberts, who purchased the building at Water and West Bridge streets in downtown Oswego in July 2022. He plans to convert it into a restaurant, brewery, and high-end apartments.
Before the board voted on the PILOT agreement, Vice Chair Nick Canale asked what the reason was for the 25-year length. The initial application asked for a 20-year agreement.
IDA CEO Austin Wheelock said the company had requested a 25-year agreement, which was the case on a previous downtown project Alberts undertook. Wheelock said the majority of projects the IDA has supported with PILOT agreements in downtown Oswego over the last decade were for 20 to 30 years.
“So, it’s not out of the question, out of the ordinary, to ask for a longer PILOT,” he said.
Alberts said that while he appreciated the extra five years on the agreement, it wasn’t a deal breaker for the project.
“It’s just having all the pieces line up,” he said. “What I will say is the PILOT itself is extremely important to making it work. The length of it is less important.”
Board member Leonard Schick was the lone no vote on the PILOT agreement but later voted in support of the IDA’s final authorizing resolution.
“It’s a great project and it’s got nothing to do with it,” he said. “I just feel that 25 years is way too much for a PILOT.”
Alberts completed an initial application for financial assistance last year but scaled the project back after his companies received less funding than expected from the Restore New York Communities Initiative and other programs. That meant scrapping immediate plans to renovate two smaller attached buildings that jut toward West Bridge Street.
“When we first started the project, our plan was to do the whole thing,” Alberts said, “and then the finances just didn’t work out that way.”
The main building was constructed in 1836 and the two smaller attached buildings were added later. At one point, Alberts considered tearing down the sagging smaller buildings. His team has been in discussions with the State Historic Preservation Office on how they could still get tax credits for the project, which he said are important to making it work financially.
“They have said we can stabilize these buildings and come back and revisit them in the future,” Alberts said. “We shifted everything into the main building for financial reasons to make the project work.”
He said conversations are continuing about what can be changed on the building and what needs to remain. Many of the windows, for example, are original from 1836 and need a lot of repair. IDA Chair Gary Toth asked about the windows.
“Are they going to let you upgrade to energy efficiency or are they going to say you have to use the existing glazed windows?” Toth said. “Because that makes a huge difference in the cost of utilities.”
“That’s a great question because that’s exactly what we’re going back and forth on right now,” Alberts responded. “That is the biggest one for us right now.”
Alberts said the historic windows are in such poor condition that he is hopeful they will be allowed to replace them with modern ones rather than repairing them.
Even scaled back, the project will mean renovating more than 18,000 square feet of space. The street level commercial space and a part of the basement will be turned into a craft brewery and a restaurant and bar. The second and third floors will each have four market rate apartments.
Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin this summer.
The project is estimated to cost roughly $8.5 million and is supposed to create five full-time and 30 part-time jobs, all in the service industry, with an annual payroll of $600,000.
Economic development officials have cheered the project as the capstone to the revitalization of downtown Oswego and warned that the historic building was likely just years away from being unredeemable without a significant investment.
Constructed in 1836, the building is one of the city’s oldest and has served many purposes, including as the city’s original government administration building. Over the last four decades it housed the popular tavern Old City Hall, which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
