Old City Hall

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — The businessman who plans to redevelop the Old City Hall building, also known as the Market House, has received tax exemptions and a 25-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement for the project.

At its meeting last week, the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency board approved financial assistance for Market House Oswego, LLC and 1836 Brewing Company, LLC.

