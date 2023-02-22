FULTON — A Fulton woman who pushed her grandchildren into the Oswego River, leaving them freezing and soaking wet, told police she was not trying to harm them and simply wanted to make some memories.

“I knew the water was cold, but they’re only kids once, and the water was shallow, so I wanted to make some memories,” Heather M. Smith said in a handwritten statement made at the Fulton Police Department.

