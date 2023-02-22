FULTON — A Fulton woman who pushed her grandchildren into the Oswego River, leaving them freezing and soaking wet, told police she was not trying to harm them and simply wanted to make some memories.
“I knew the water was cold, but they’re only kids once, and the water was shallow, so I wanted to make some memories,” Heather M. Smith said in a handwritten statement made at the Fulton Police Department.
Smith, 46, of 610 Buffalo St., arrived at her 23-year-old daughter’s house in Fulton around 1 p.m. Monday to pick up her granddaughters, ages 5 and 3. The girls’ mother stayed home while Smith walked them over to Smith’s mother’s house on Buffalo Street. The girls’ mother called around 2 p.m. to make sure they had arrived safely, which they had.
After leaving her daughter’s house, Smith and the girls walked to a park on Fourth Street and then to her mother’s house on Buffalo Street. Then they walked down Division Street to South First Street near the Huhtamaki plant, according to the statement.
Smith told police she took the girls to an old boat dock, which is down a path and behind a fence off of South First Street.
“I wanted to show the girls where I used to fish and swim with their mom and aunts,” she said in her statement.
They stood on the dock, which is made of concrete and several feet above the water. One of the girls wanted to go swimming and Smith told her she could but that she had to take her coat off.
Smith said one of the children took all of her clothes off except her underwear, and the other left her clothes on except for her boots and socks. She said one of the girls asked her to count to three and then she was going to jump in. She counted twice but the girl didn’t jump.
“So the third time I counted and she didn’t jump, I pushed her in the water, by pushing her on the back,” Smith said. “The water is not that deep there, but she went completely under water and then came back to the top.”
When the granddaughter went in the water she started crying. Smith said she helped her out of the water and then took her other granddaughter by the hand and started to put her into the water, though she only went up to her knees.
The child asked why Smith hadn’t pushed her too, so Smith said she pulled her out and then pushed her in and the girl started crying. Smith said she pulled her out and got her dressed.
A criminal complaint said that Smith’s 5-year-old granddaughter could swim only “limitedly” and her 3-year-old granddaughter couldn’t swim at all. It also said that Smith’s ability to pull the children from the water was limited because she has no use of her left arm. Police said a thermometer showed that the river was about 36 degrees on Monday.
The girls would not have survived if they had stayed in the water for very long, a medical doctor said.
“Generally, in water that is around the freezing point, a person is likely to survive for 15-30 minutes if they have a flotation device before the muscles get weak and they lose strength,” said Dr. Micheal Stephens, associate chief medical officer at Oswego Health. “With no flotation device, unfortunately the survival time will be drastically reduced.”
The girls’ mother said in a statement Smith called her around 4 p.m., saying that she had taken the girls swimming and they needed to go home to get warm.
“She said she was going to walk them back here, but I told her, no, I would come pick them up,” the mother said.
The mother said the spot where the girls went in the river is behind a parking lot on South First Street. There is a small concrete wall that the family fishes off of. The mother said her mother-in-law drove her to the spot. One of her daughters was wearing clothes but they were soaking wet. The other wasn’t wearing the underwear and leggings she had on earlier.
“The girls were both screaming that they were cold and ‘Grandma is mean,’” the mother said.
She yelled at Smith as they loaded the girls into the car.
“I was yelling at her asking her why she let the girls go swimming in the middle of the winter,” she said.
According to the mother, Smith didn’t provide an explanation other than “they wanted to go swimming.”
“This is the first time we have ever had an issue with Heather in regards to the children,” the mother-in-law told police, adding that she didn’t think Smith should be around the girls unless she gets help.
The mother and mother-in-law drove the girls home, gave them a bath and then put them on the couch and covered them with blankets to warm them up. It took about an hour to calm them down. The mother then called 911. The children were evaluated by EMS and showed no signs of obvious injury and were not taken to a hospital, according to the statement to police.
Police notified the Oswego County Department of Social Services, which is assisting in the investigation.
Smith was charged with two counts each of first-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, a felony and misdemeanor respectively. She was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Part court and released.
