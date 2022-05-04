FULTON — Oswego County Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord noted several obstacles that have forced shortages at DSS with caseworkers at Wednesday’s Child Protection Advisory Council Caseworker Recruitment/Retention Task Force meeting.
An extended training period which is centralized in Albany — something that was brought up during CPAC’s meeting in April — as well as the nature of working as a caseworker, sometimes deter people from joining the DSS.
The centralized state training is seven weeks long. While not every week is a full week — only three or four of the weeks require caseworkers to be there the entire week — some of the weeks require trainees to drive to Albany for two or three days at a time.
Alvord told The Palladium-Times that trainees are paid for their travel time, and expenses aren’t out of their own pockets, such as hotel stays.
Alvord said roughly seven out of 59 people have refused jobs “just because they can’t leave home for (seven weeks).” However, she also estimated that number might be higher. There are currently 18 vacancies for caseworkers, with nine people on the list to fill those positions. However, four of the nine are waiting to graduate with their bachelor’s degree in May.
Caseworkers who were hired during COVID-19 have to do either one or two full weeks in Albany “so that the state trainers can vet their skills now that they’ve been on the job for a year and a half or two years,” DSS Deputy Commissioner Marti Babcock said.
Those caseworkers already have caseloads to work around.
“They have court, they may have something blow up in one of their cases, but they have to be in Albany,” Babcock said.
With the nature of being a caseworker, Babcock, who does exit interviews with caseworkers after they announce they’re leaving DSS, said a majority of people are leaving “because it’s a lot.”
She noted most caseworkers “stick it out” at least a year to a year-and-a-half before needing a rest from the job. Babcock added that she doesn’t want caseworkers to feel “ashamed” for not being able to hold a caseload.
However, Alvord and Babcock said that Wednesday they had a caseworker leave DSS because of all the attention on DSS and caseworkers following the death of Jordan Brooks — the first time it was explicitly noted in a caseworker’s departure.
“(They say), ‘I need to figure out what it is that I want to do. If it’s (being a caseworker), then I’ll come back,’” Babcock said. “I’m very, very open to that because I want people to take care of their heart first, because you can’t give from an empty cup.”
But when caseworkers are asked what would make them stay at DSS, Babcock said caseworkers want more recognition, an ability to feel proud about the work they’re doing and better treatment from clients. They also note better compensation.
“(Caseworkers) don’t always get treated well by the clients that they work with, especially early on when they are trying to introduce themselves into a household because nobody wants to see them come in. They don’t want to give up the sanctity of their home,” Babcock said. “They get that (recognition) from us constantly. … Since all of the attention has come to the (Jordan) Brooks case, we have had all kinds of an outpouring of support from other people in the county.”
“It was pretty amazing. This was brought in by others,” Alvord said. “I’ve probably gotten over 100 handwritten letters and cards, as well as dozens and dozens of emails from all over the state, but specifically from central New York and Oswego County.”
CPAC Vice Chairperson Liz McLean mentioned that being a caseworker is not a job where a person can go home and talk about a case after a hard day at work because of privacy laws.
“There’s a lack of being able to manage that in a healthy way,” McLean said. “So what has been put in place, and how is that working?”
Babcock said there is a part-time therapist to help caseworkers process different parts of the job. There’s also been “a lot of planning” with new regulations to help with different services.
To help caseworkers, and potentially retain them for longer periods of time, Alvord said DSS is looking at some changes, and how much they would cost.
Some of the changes include less of a caseload — maximizing a caseworker to handle 12 cases at a time, rather than 15. DSS is also looking to see what it will take to “deepen the bench” to fill vacancies.
