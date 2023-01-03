Travis J. Thompson

Travis J. Thompson walks toward court Tuesday in the Oswego County Public Safety Building. Judge Armen Nazarian sentenced Thompson to three years in prison for hitting a sheriff’s deputy.

 Ken Sturtz photo

Oswego man who punched sheriff’s deputy receives 3-year prison sentence

OSWEGO — A man who hit an Oswego County sheriff’s deputy while drunk at a high school graduation party was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

