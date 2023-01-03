Oswego man who punched sheriff’s deputy receives 3-year prison sentence
OSWEGO — A man who hit an Oswego County sheriff’s deputy while drunk at a high school graduation party was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
County Court Judge Armen Nazarian gave Travis J. Thompson a 3-year prison sentence and two years post-release supervision and ordered him to pay restitution.
Thompson pleaded guilty on Oct. 18, 2022, to the attempted assault of a police officer, a felony. He faced two to seven years in prison. His lawyer, Timothy Kirwan, asked for a two-year sentence and pointed out Thompson had no prior criminal record.
“My client has been remorseful since the start,” Kirwan said. “He’s taken full responsibility.”
Thompson choked up as he addressed Nazarian Tuesday.
“I just want to apologize to Ed personally for everything that happened,” Thompson said. “I just wish I could take it all back.”
He also apologized to his wife and children.
“I’m truly sorry to everybody,” he said.
District Attorney Greg Oakes said in court that his office had checked with the state and found that over the past five years, the most common sentence for charges of assaulting a police officer or attempted assault of a police officer was three years.
Thompson, 40, of the town of Oswego, was arrested in June 2022.
Oakes said 911 received a call that two people were arguing and possibly getting into a physical fight at a family’s graduation party in the town of Oswego.
Deputy Ed Carney responded to the call. Oakes said Carney was nearby, just starting his shift and knew the family. But when he arrived, the situation had already calmed down. Carney spent a few minutes visiting with people he knew.
As Carney was getting ready to leave, Thompson sucker-punched him, Oakes said. There was no provocation, but he said Thompson’s lawyer had indicated that Thompson was highly intoxicated at the time.
Oakes said Carney’s jaw was broken in the incident and he suffered a concussion. His jaw had to be wired shut, and he was out of work for several months.
After Thompson was arrested, prosecutors brought the case before a grand jury, which indicted him in late July on charges of second-degree assault, assaulting a police officer and third-degree assault.
Oakes previously said his office was willing to let Thompson plead to the lower felony count, but insisted on prison and was willing to leave sentencing to the judge. Prosecutors met with Carney, a 14-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, several times to discuss the case.
Carney was in court Tuesday but declined an opportunity to speak before sentencing. Oakes had previously said that Carney was satisfied with the outcome as long as Thompson pleaded to a charge that acknowledged he had assaulted a police officer.
Nazarian ordered Thompson to pay $25,894.95 to Oswego County for medical expenses. The county is self-insured. Nazarian also ordered Thompson to pay Carney $435 for medical expenses he paid out of pocket.
Kirwan said his client would pay Carney immediately. Nazarian deferred the other restitution until Thompson is released.
After Thompson spoke, he handed his cellphone to Kirwan and waved to his family as a deputy led him out of the courtroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.