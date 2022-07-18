OSWEGO — The case of George Heys ran cold some 40 years ago, but one woman with the help of Toronto authorities is fighting to keep a fire burning underneath it all.
Heys, then 22, walked out of his Toronto home Nov. 28, 1978, and never returned. He would be reported missing three days later. Subsequently, on March 23, 1979, a body would be found near the mouth of the Oswego River where it lets out into Lake Ontario.
Reports on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System describe the body as being a male, probably around 20 to 40 years in age and in the advanced stages of decomposition. The unidentified man, later coined as a John Doe, was wearing a blue jacket with a wool liner, black loafer style shoes, a Timex water resistant wristwatch and a sweatshirt that said “Wolsey” on the front. Underneath it all, he had on a long sleeve button up shirt with red, yellow and blue stripes. The shirt label read “Mr. B.”
Such features like the eyes and face could not be distinguished due to the condition of the body. But, officials knew he had brown hair, according to the NamUS database. What stood out more than anything was a single tattoo on his right arm. John Doe had a devil holding a pitchfork on his arm, breathing fire with some sort of Asian writing underneath it. This was a tattoo Heys’ sister, Dolores Jones, remembered.
Jones, along with her family, has been trying to figure out what happened the day Heys left his home for what he said was a doctor appointment. As is very evident, he never showed. While his steps were retraced, Heys left without any sort of identification, Jones told The Palladium-Times.
Jones described what she remembered of her brother up until the day he disappeared. She said he was a loner and didn’t have a girlfriend. She hinted at a possible drug problem and depicted a young man who was trying to get his life together, coupled with a shaky living situation. He stayed with Jones and her family at one point.
Heys was a student at George Brown College, but it was brief. She said her brother was a patient for three months at the Clarke Institute of Psychiatry, which is now the Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). There, Heys sought treatment for an alleged drug addiction. It was also one of the last places he was seen.
“He was playing volleyball at the institute and one of the nurses came in and said ‘George, you can’t be in here. You’re not a patient anymore,” Jones recalled. “And then Nov. 28, gone, just gone.”
Heys was one of four siblings. He was the youngest, often called Georgie, as recalled by his late brother John Heys who died in 2019, Jones said. Though, the two were not close.
As for Oswego’s John Doe, he was said to have been buried in Riverside Cemetery, a historic burial place for many, including some notable figures from some of America’s bloodiest wars and former New York politicians. But John Doe may be lying there in an unmarked grave without his mandible, which was sent to Toronto several years ago for DNA testing. The results were inconclusive.
Jones has been in contact with the Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes, but the investigation is at a standstill. Questions have been posed. With the advancement in forensics now, what can be done now that couldn’t be done back then?
Just four years after the investigation started, some 40 odd years later, those questions still remain, and next steps are far and between. Jones wondered why the body laying at Riverside Cemetery couldn’t be exhumed and perhaps the corpse’s dental anatomy be examined?
If only it were that simple, but John Doe is sitting among about seven or eight more Does that have yet to be identified, Jones told The Palladium-Times during a phone call. It’s just a race for the truth.
“I just want closure,” Jones said. “It hurts.”
And bruises have been acquired along the way. Communication is spotty with the district attorney’s office, explained Jones, who would play phone tag, or go days without a phone call being returned. Insult to injury was the offering of the mandible to her to keep, which may or may not be that of her little brother.
Rumors of floods destroying records that could hold answers to the events of March 23, 1979, and photos of a tattoo that may indeed be George Heys’ tattoo are completely unfounded. No records of a flood in Oswego in 1978 and on have been recorded, nothing that would have caused extensive damage at the Riverside Cemetery and Oswego City Police Department, according to Oswego County Historian Justin White.
Several news articles and over 40 years later, no one knows exactly what happened that day Heys went on his ill-fated trek to an appointment that may or may not have been real. Not to mention, who was the John Doe floating in the Oswego River, where did he come from and how did he end up like that? Where are the records for John Doe?
The hopes are that there will be a push for answers, whether it comes from the Toronto Police Service or Heys’ family themselves, but with multiple jurisdictions involved and a border to an entirely different country, the road to closure is a long and bleak one.
