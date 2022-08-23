FULTON — The goal was fun and camaraderie, and the annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend in Fulton proved to be right on target.
The 11th edition of the weekend, celebrating the L.C. Smith guns made for some 60 years at the Hunter Arms factory in Fulton, was held Friday and Saturday.
Each year, dozens of L.C. Smith and Hunter Arms gun collectors from across the country gather in Fulton for the homecoming event. Some of them set up L.C. Smith/Hunter Arms memorabilia displays at the John Wells Pratt House Museum along South First Street. The first floor of the museum was filled with displays featuring shotguns finely crafted by the artisans that worked at Hunter Arms. These guns and related materials were on exhibit to the public on Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday morning, many of those returning for the weekend took part in shooting contests at the Pathfinder Fish & Game Club in Fulton. The participants used Hunter Arms/L.C. Smith guns, some more than 100 years old and still remarkably accurate. That’s a tribute to the craftsmanship that went into making the guns, the reason why they are so cherished.
The shooting competition was open to anybody wanting to shoot an L.C. Smith or Fulton gun.
“More shooters showed up than had registered, and there were some new shooters,” said Les Weldin, a member of the Friends of History in Fulton, N.Y. and of the L.C. Smith Collectors Association.
The awards banquet on Saturday night at Tavern on the Lock Restaurant capped off the weekend. Awards were presented from the judging of the displays at the Pratt House, and also for the top guns in the shooting contests.
“Everybody had a great time. Lots of trophies and door prizes were handed out,” said Weldin, an organizer of the weekend’s events. “I’m very happy about how the whole thing went.”
The Hunter Arms factory in Fulton was established in 1890 and was productive up until 1950. Weldin said people throughout the United States and worldwide bought the famed L.C. Smith guns. A room upstairs at the Pratt House is dedicated as a Hunter Arms gallery containing lots of memorabilia. That gallery also includes items relating to the Hunter fans and Hunter bicycles that were produced in Fulton.
Weldin said that Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and members of the James Hunter family were among the many visitors to the Pratt House over the weekend to view the displays, which were up for judging in three categories.
Mayor Michaels voted the Mayor’s Award to table 2, a display set up by Tom Garver. Members of the Hunter family voted for their favorite display, and that winner was Annie Jardin for table 3.
The People’s Choice Award, voted on by all those viewing the displays, went to table 1, prepared by Frank Finch.
Awards were also presented to top performers at the shooting contests. Participants competed in the skeet, trap, Five Stand, and sporting clays events, shooting 50 targets in each event.
The top three finishers in each event were recognized.
Skeet — 1st, Scott Janowski. 2nd, David Demarest. 3rd, J.D. Shank.
Trap — 1st, J.D. Shank. 2nd, Jesse Rock. 3rd, David Demarest.
Five Stand — 1st, Tom Snyder Jr. 2nd, Tom Garver. 3rd, Richard Ghenn.
Sporting Clays — 1st, Tom Snyder Jr. 2nd, J.D. Shank. 3rd, Richard Ghenn.
The High Gun award was won by Tom Snyder Jr. The award is an all-around shooting award to the top competitor taking part in at least three of the shooting categories.
The shooters’ scores were very high, Weldin said. Janowski’s winning score in the Skeet event was 45, and Shank’s score of 48 out of 50 took the Trap event. Snyder won the Five Stand event with a score of 47, and he took the Sporting Clays event with a score of 45.
The weekend has special meaning for the Friends of History in Fulton.
“The Hunter Arms Homecoming is bringing to life the history of the Hunter Arms Company. Together with the L.C. Smith Collectors Association, they keep the L.C. Smith gun history going,” Weldin said.
