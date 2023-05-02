Fulton high school students Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver are pictured in this 2022 photograph. The pair were driving on state Route 48 in Granby on Sunday when they were involved in a two-car crash that killed Bartlett and seriously injured Niver.
FULTON — Except for the occasional person sobbing, the packed gymnasium at G. Ray Bodley High School was filled with silence Monday night.
Students, teachers and parents filled the bleachers and then sat on the floor or stood against the walls. And when there was no more room, they filed into an overflow space in the auditorium across the hallway.
“This is a moment for us to really focus on meeting each other’s needs,” Superintendent Brian Pulvino said as he stood at a podium in the gymnasium. “We’re here to keep Rylee and Brady at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers.”
Rylee Bartlett, 17, of Fulton, was killed Sunday when the vehicle she was driving north on state Route 48 in Granby entered the opposite lane and collided with a minivan.
Her passenger, Brady Niver, 16, of Fulton, was rushed to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse in critical condition. Two people in the minivan were also injured. Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating what caused the crash.
Barlett and Niver are both juniors at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton.
Chris Demars, who is an assistant pastor at Believers’ Chapel of Fulton, spoke for about half an hour Monday. He has known Niver’s family most of his life; he went to school with his parents.
Demars said that after he heard about the crash he felt compelled to do something and connected with Niver’s family who were supportive of the idea of a vigil gathering.
“There was a lot of caring and healing that needed to happen,” he said. “You see people who are hurting and you do whatever you can to help them.”
It wasn’t just the students who were struggling to absorb the loss. Demars said a school administrator called him Monday morning in tears and said they didn’t know what to do and weren’t trained to handle such a tragedy.
The Fulton City School District helped organize the gathering Monday in the gymnasium to show support for the two students. Barlett’s family had asked that people wear pink, her favorite color, and the gymnasium was a sea of pink.
“It was an incredible outpouring of support that the community had on behalf of the Niver family and the Bartlett family,” Demars said. “It was important for us to be able to pray and come together and that’s exactly what happened.”
