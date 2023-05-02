Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver

Photo provided

Fulton high school students Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver are pictured in this 2022 photograph. The pair were driving on state Route 48 in Granby on Sunday when they were involved in a two-car crash that killed Bartlett and seriously injured Niver. 

FULTON — Except for the occasional person sobbing, the packed gymnasium at G. Ray Bodley High School was filled with silence Monday night.

Students, teachers and parents filled the bleachers and then sat on the floor or stood against the walls. And when there was no more room, they filed into an overflow space in the auditorium across the hallway.

