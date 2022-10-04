Human remains located in Granby being investigated Oct 4, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRANBY — Human remains were located in a wooded area off of county Route 8 in Granby on Sunday, Fulton Police said in a release on Tuesday.FPD Lt. Brandon Lanning said in the release that the department is assisting the Oswego County Sheriff's Office with the death investigation.The body was transported to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office and more information will be released when available, officials said. "At this time there is nothing indicating anything suspicious in regards to the remains found," the release stated.This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Newsnow Recommended for you News Now Stone Soup Pulaski luncheon is a success Barlow calls new Micron plant in Clay a ‘huge win’ for Port City County COVID report shows 521 new cases in a week Human remains located in Granby being investigated Mexico High School receives threat of violence; found non-credible Cicero couple sues county after property disputes Catholic Charities to hold Fall Food Truck Festival Latest e-Edition October 4, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesConnie Marie SheltraCicero couple sues county after property disputesLynett hired as Oswego County Media Group's new publisherJohn L. ‘Jack’ ThompsonCNY Pumpkin Festival slated for Oct. 1-2 in OswegoCases climb; county’s COVID community level increased to ‘high’Patricia L. GurneyFulton Route 481 paving project plan finalizedCity agrees to new contract with Oswego Firefighter's AssociationOswego Common Council approves ‘Restore NY’ grant application for Market House project Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BEDROOM apartment, 66 W 9th, Oswego, heat and water Cars BAJA OUTLAW 1998 Jobs HELP NEEDED. Girl to do house cleaning when needed. Village Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.