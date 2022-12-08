Rose and Chatterton

Christine Rose, left, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library. At right is Caroline Chatterton, library director.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Christine Rose, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library, said Caroline Chatterton, director.

“We’re extremely grateful to Christine for sharing these copies of her husband’s book with the library,” Chatterton said. During his tour in Vietnam, from 1968-1970, Rose initially served in combat, then received the opportunity to become a combat artist and use his love for drawing and art while serving in a combat zone. Following his tour, Howard earned a fine arts degree from SUNY Oswego and was well known and respected throughout central New York for his graphic design work for many years through his Howard Rose Art Sign Service. 

