Christine Rose, left, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library. At right is Caroline Chatterton, library director.
FULTON — Christine Rose, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library, said Caroline Chatterton, director.
“We’re extremely grateful to Christine for sharing these copies of her husband’s book with the library,” Chatterton said. During his tour in Vietnam, from 1968-1970, Rose initially served in combat, then received the opportunity to become a combat artist and use his love for drawing and art while serving in a combat zone. Following his tour, Howard earned a fine arts degree from SUNY Oswego and was well known and respected throughout central New York for his graphic design work for many years through his Howard Rose Art Sign Service.
He was also a 20-year veteran of the Fulton Fire Department and served as both a Volney Town Board member and supervisor from 1989-1995. He and Christine were married for 40 years. Rose passed away in December 2020.
For more information on the library, visit www.fultonpubliclibrary.org, find them on Facebook under “Fulton Public Library, Fulton, New York,” or call the library at 315-592-5159.
