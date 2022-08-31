OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department has reported that a horse that died in the town of Mexico has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV).
The diagnosis was confirmed in test results released Tuesday by the state Department of Health. The horse had not been vaccinated for EEEV.
The health department is working closely with the state Department of Health to prepare for aerial spraying. Details will be announced as soon as plans are finalized to ensure the public has ample time to prepare.
Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor reminds people that aerial spraying is a temporary, partial measure to control the spread of EEEV.
“People in all areas of Oswego County should fully protect themselves from mosquito bites when they participate in outdoor activities,” she said. “If you can do so, avoid being outdoors during the periods when mosquitoes are most active, primarily around dusk and dawn.”
Residents are also advised to wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks, and shoes when weather permits and to consider other methods of personal protection against mosquito bites such as insect repellents.
Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents that contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label for repellents and follow package instructions.
The health department recommends that people take the following measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home and property:
• Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.
• Mosquito larvicide “dunk” packs, suitable for treating large containers of water, are available from the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District. The treatments must be used according to the label’s instructions. For information call 315-592-9663.
• Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Visit www.oswegocounty.com/departments or call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.
• Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots, and similar water-holding containers.
• Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.
• Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.
• Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.
• Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.
• Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens, and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.
For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/.
