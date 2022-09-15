Outside Lock 7

Lock 7 Apartments, located on the corner of East First and Utica streets, had occupancy officially begin on Aug. 1. On Thursday, city, county, state and company officials celebrated the completion of the project with an open house.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — A new apartment building in Oswego is finally open and drawing crowds, as a waitlist grows to become part of the community.

The city of Oswego and members of the team responsible for the Lock 7 Apartments celebrated its completion with an open house Thursday.

