OSWEGO — A new apartment building in Oswego is finally open and drawing crowds, as a waitlist grows to become part of the community.
The city of Oswego and members of the team responsible for the Lock 7 Apartments celebrated its completion with an open house Thursday.
The 80-unit building was built by DePaul Properties, Inc., a nonprofit organization in Rochester that develops and operates housing locations with an emphasis on affordable housing, mental health services and senior living communities.
Occupancy officially began Aug. 1, according to DePaul Properties.
Speakers at Thursday’s open house included DePaul Properties President Mark Fuller, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord and several others from county and state offices.
Located just minutes from downtown, Lock 7 is fitted with one- to four-bedroom apartments. Affordable housing options and rents are available for those of qualifying incomes. Utilities are included in the rent. Applicants have to meet the eligibility requirements of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, addressing a nationwide housing crisis.
Forty out of the 80 units will include on-site services, with housing specialists that teach skills and help tenants find community services. Lock 7 is also fitted with 20 units being ADA accessible and four units with hearing and vision accessibility. It also includes common areas, laundry at no cost, a computer lab and parking.
“Quality housing is needed here in Oswego. It’s no exception,” said Upstate West Development Director Leonard Skrill, from New York State Homes and Renewal Community. “We have made great progress here where we intend to do much more and are committed to funding projects that will preserve affordability for long-term residents, like tracking the private investments that carry the revitalization.”
DePaul has developed nearly 50 housing complexes in cities across 14 counties in upstate New York. Through its many programs, the innovative apartment developments aim to address growing concerns with mental health, addiction and homelessness.
“Projects like this, working with DePaul bring a product so desperately needed in the city,” Barlow said. “(DePaul is) filling a huge need and a huge void in this market.”
The company has a program called the Permanent Supportive Housing Program for the Homeless, which helps those who are struggling with psychiatric disabilities and homelessness find housing and mental health care.
Provided by Erie County, the Permanent Supportive Housing Program for the Homeless is funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the New York State Office of Mental Health.
“When you don’t have to worry about where you rest your head at night, you can focus on building a hopeful future,” Associate Commissioner for the New York State Adult Community Care Group at the Office of Mental Health Chris Smith said. “Residents here at Lock 7 will have access to a wide array of supports essential to their well-being and recovery, as well as having a safe and beautiful place to live so they can thrive in their community.”
DePaul’s partners also include the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence — Rochester Area. Through this organization, tenants in recovery can continue to receive treatment and resources to help them continue a life of sobriety in a safe and functional environment.
“I think of a frail elder who has lived in the same house for over 50 years and can no longer handle the responsibilities of homeownership. There’s a home for her here. I wonder about that single father of a 7-year-old son who’s paying well above what he can afford for rent,” Alvord said. “(Ralph) Waldo Emerson once said a house is made of walls and beams. A home is built of hopes and dreams.”
