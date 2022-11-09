The Holiday Food Drive at Save A Lot in Fulton is underway to benefit the food pantry at Catholic Charities of Oswego County. Pictured with some of the donated items are, from left, Oswego County Legislator James Karasek with service dog Isabel; Whitney Mirabito, manager of Save A Lot; and Mary Margaret Pekow, executive director of Catholic Charities of Oswego County.
FULTON — The Save A Lot Holiday Food Drive to benefit the food pantry at Catholic Charities of Oswego County has returned.
The drive began several years ago, but was not held the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now it is back, and more important than ever. Drive organizers say the need throughout the county is great.
“We are seeing numbers higher than we’ve ever seen them,” said Mary Margaret Pekow, executive director of Catholic Charities of Oswego County.
Oswego County Legislator James Karasek (District 22) was on hand Tuesday at Save A Lot in Fulton to help get the drive started. He said the drive is intended to assist the Catholic Charities food pantry with providing food and meals for those in need.
Shoppers at Save A Lot, located at 364 W. 1st St. S., Fulton, are encouraged to pick up a couple of extra items and drop them into the collection bin after checkout.
The Holiday Food Drive will continue through Christmas, Karasek said.
Save A Lot officials are pleased to be part of this effort.
“We are thrilled to help out. We’re happy that it’s back again,” said Whitney Mirabito, Save A Lot manager. “Anything we can do to help, we’ll be happy to do it.”
Catholic Charities is located at 808 W. Broadway, Fulton, but it serves the whole county, Pekow said.
It is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. She added that is it a “client choice” food pantry.
For more information, call Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.