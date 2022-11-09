Holiday Food Drive Save a Lot

The Holiday Food Drive at Save A Lot in Fulton is underway to benefit the food pantry at Catholic Charities of Oswego County. Pictured with some of the donated items are, from left, Oswego County Legislator James Karasek with service dog Isabel; Whitney Mirabito, manager of Save A Lot; and Mary Margaret Pekow, executive director of Catholic Charities of Oswego County.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

FULTON — The Save A Lot Holiday Food Drive to benefit the food pantry at Catholic Charities of Oswego County has returned.

The drive began several years ago, but was not held the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended for you