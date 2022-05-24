FULTON — Where can you find a hotel registry document signed by Abraham Lincoln, or the pen said to have been used by William Seward to sign the document to purchase Alaska from Russia in 1867?
Those are just two of the many historical items that will be auctioned June 11-12 in Fulton from the estate of lifetime Fulton resident Alan S. Drohan, who died in October 2021.
The auction will be held starting at 10 a.m. both days at Drohan’s home at 190 S. First St., Fulton. It will continue until everything is sold.
Drohan was an attorney who worked as the principal clerk for the New York State Supreme Court, and he was also a founder and member of the Friends of History in Fulton, N.Y. He has left his home and the lot next to it to the Friends of History.
“Alan was a good friend. He got me a lot of auction leads over the years,” said Gerald Petro, auctioneer and appraiser, and owner of Iroquois Auctions, who will conduct the auction. The event has a preview day on June 9 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“The Alan Drohan estate auction is one of the most important historical unreserved auctions of the year in central New York,” Petro said. “This is the best auction within 150 miles.”
Bidding can be done on site live, online at www.liveauctioneers.com, or by phone or absentee bid. Online bidding has already begun, but Petro said he expects the biggest bidding action to occur when the event begins starting at 10 a.m. June 11.
Drohan received his law degree in 1982 from Syracuse University College of Law. Prior to receiving his degree Alan worked at Streeter & Van Sanford as a certified life underwriter. Throughout his law career he worked as the principal clerk for the New York State Supreme Court, Oswego, having worked for four NYS Supreme Court judges. In his spare time, he collected the best of the best antiques for himself all of his adult life.
In his spare time, Drohan collected the best of the best antiques for himself all of his adult life, Petro said.
Petro said one auction item is an Abraham Lincoln registry document from 1847 from Brown’s Hotel in Washington D.C., where he stayed for the first night in Washington as a newly elected congressman from Illinois with his wife and two children. The next night he went to his permanent residence. There are 30-plus other signatures on this documented registry, Petro said.
“We also have an 18-karat highly engraved fountain pen inscribed into the gold ‘Hon. William Henry Seward’ (U.S. secretary of state). The family was told by the late Alan Drohan that this pen was used by Seward to sign the purchase of Alaska from the Russians.”
While there is no documentation to support the claim, “Alan insisted that this pen was used to purchase Alaska from the Russians in 1867,” Petro said. “They knew about this pen for the last 20 to 30 years. This pen is 19th century.”
Among the other items at the auction will be:
• 139 Civil War letters from a Granby Center soldier to his family
• More than 100 historical letters from the secretary to the Atlantic Baseball League in Oneida discussing setting up baseball games in 1866
• Antiques including sterling silver tea sets, flatware sets, bowls, vases, and more. “This is the most silver we have ever sold owned by one person,” Petro said.
• A rare painting by Charles Bartlett of the Taj Mahal plus an original large poster by James Montgomery Flagg titled, “I want you for the U.S. Army.”
• Over 80 pieces of estate gold rings, bracelets, watches with diamonds and precious stones, a very large early book collection, and a large Fulton/Oswego County area historical collection.
• About 150-200 leather jackets, to be sold 10 at a time, plus leather cowboy boots, and two sterling silver belt buckles made by Navajo Indians.
• A 1965 Triumph TR4 Sports Car, and 1990 Mazda Miata, and a 1943 Farmall tractor in working condition
• Tiffany glass items, antique furniture, stoneware pieces, 150 pieces of framed art, and more
See liveauctioneers.com for photos and additional details of auction items.
“We have worked on this for five months now, and we’re still not done,” Petro said. “There are some spectacular things here. I never had a clue he had this much stuff.”
He suggests that people keep checking back to liveauctioneers.com frequently as more items are being added every day.
At the auction, items will be sold in lots. Some lots consist of a single item, and others have groups of items. There are no minimum amounts that need to be reached for an item to be sold, per Drohan’s wishes. “Everything will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of the price,” Petro said.
On the days of the auction, bids will be taken from those attending in person at the same time bids are taken online. Lots will sell quickly, so Petro suggests those interested know what items they want to bid on and have their price in mind.
“Some lots might take 30, 60, or 90 seconds to conclude,” Petro said. “If you snooze, you lose.”
There are about 560 lots to be auctioned on June 11, and another 400 to 500 for June 12, Petro said.
The auction will be held under a tent, and there will be 100 chairs set up. Facemasks are not required for those remaining outdoors. But for those going inside to look at the precious metals, a facemask and gloves are required. There will be masks and gloves there for anyone who needs them.
Three armed police officers will be stationed inside the house to guard the items, and there will be several security cameras to monitor all the items, Petro said.
For winning bidders, cash is accepted as payment, and credit cards are not. Those interested in paying by check should call Petro at 315-561-9777 to make the arrangements.
Petro said he is looking forward to the Drohan estate auction.
“He wanted me to do this auction,” Petro said. “It’s an honor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.