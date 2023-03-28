Coast Guard with LT-5

Guardsmen from the U.S. Coast Guard’s Oswego Station work to repair a shock-absorbing fender on the World War II era tug LT-5, which is owned by the Port of Oswego Authority and maintained by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. Guardsmen and firefighters responded after gale-force winds and heavy waves snapped one of the historic tug’s lines. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — During his five years in the Coast Guard, Petty Officer 2nd Class Zach Ralston had never participated in a rescue operation quite like the one on the West Pier in Oswego Harbor.

Ralston and his fellow guardsmen, clad in dry suits, faced 45 mph winds and snow on March 19. But it was a piece of history rather than a person that they were laboring to save. One of the tugboat LT-5’s lines had snapped and the others were in danger of giving way.

