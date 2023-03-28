Guardsmen from the U.S. Coast Guard’s Oswego Station work to repair a shock-absorbing fender on the World War II era tug LT-5, which is owned by the Port of Oswego Authority and maintained by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. Guardsmen and firefighters responded after gale-force winds and heavy waves snapped one of the historic tug’s lines.
OSWEGO — During his five years in the Coast Guard, Petty Officer 2nd Class Zach Ralston had never participated in a rescue operation quite like the one on the West Pier in Oswego Harbor.
Ralston and his fellow guardsmen, clad in dry suits, faced 45 mph winds and snow on March 19. But it was a piece of history rather than a person that they were laboring to save. One of the tugboat LT-5’s lines had snapped and the others were in danger of giving way.
The 115-foot-long ocean-going vessel served in World War II. Of the more than 5,000 vessels that supported the D-Day landings, it’s one of just nine that remains afloat today.
Although the Port of Oswego Authority owns the tug, it’s maintained by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. On that Sunday morning, Mercedes Niess, the museum’s executive director, received a phone call that one of lines keeping the tug tied up on the pier had broken.
The 3-inch line had rubbed on the rough jagged edge of the pier and deteriorated over time.
“It was frayed enough so that it snapped,” she said.
Niess said the wind and wave action in the harbor that morning was “pretty rough” and that the tug was rocking back and forth quite a bit.
Volunteers from the museum responded to the harbor as did Port Authority employees, Oswego firefighters and the Coast Guard.
Ralston, who is assigned to the Coast Guard’s Oswego Station nearby, said when he and the other guardsmen got to the pier they met with everyone to formulate a plan.
The line at the back of the tug had broken, and three remaining lines on the side were under stress.
“And they were pretty close to breaking off, as well,” he said. “With the wind going as fast as it was, they were under a lot of stress.”
Ralston said that based on the direction of the winds there was a real risk that if the remaining lines snapped the tug would have floated onto some rocks nearby in the harbor.
“It could have been damaged a lot,” he said. “It could have sunk.”
A port employee had gotten a loader in case they needed to pull the tug back to land.
Ralston said the back of the tug had drifted about 10 feet away from the pier. He and the other guardsmen waited until it shifted closer to the pier and then leapt aboard.
At first they tried to get the stern line that had snapped, but it was wrapped around the tiller and they soon realized they’d have to find another line.
“We looked everywhere to try to get a 3-inch line, which was what was on there,” said Bob Morgan, a museum board member. “And then the fire department said, ‘We have this line that’s in the decorative posts, we’ll use that.’”
It was rope that had been strung along posts on the pier to make a handrail, Fire Chief Paul Conzone said. Since no one had thick enough rope handy, one of Conzone’s captains commandeered the handrail rope.
“It’s a big vessel, so it needed some hefty line,” Conzone said. “It sufficed for the time being.”
Ralston and the other guardsmen tied the back of the tug up with the rope and then slowly began making their way down the side of the vessel, pulling the slack out of the other lines to suck the tug back into the pier.
It wasn’t easy work; the tug displaces more than 600,000 pounds.
Afterward, they noticed that one of the tug’s fenders was about to come off. The fenders hang from chains on the sides of tug and act as shock absorbers. They managed to hammer the pin connecting the chain and the fender back in.
“We had to fix that so it didn’t put a hole in the ship,” Ralston said.
Niess said she was proud of the cooperative effort from the Coast Guard, fire department, port authority and museum volunteers to ensure the historic tug wasn’t damaged.
She said the Port Authority had offered to purchase new stronger lines to better secure the tug and that the museum planned to make sure there were enough tires and fenders better positioned on the side of the vessel to keep it from getting beat up against the pier.
“The concerns are the same for any boat, she’s just bigger,” Niess said.
LT-5 will hopefully be leaving Oswego before next winter.
The museum has secured nearly $900,000 in state and federal grants to dry dock the tug for the first time in more than 20 years, allowing experts to inspect the hull and perform necessary preservation and maintenance work.
The goal is to have the tug transported to dry dock somewhere on the Great Lakes by September for a winter layup.
