Mexico bank Main Street

The bank building on Main Street in the village of Mexico was later used as a law office, farm credit production office and restaurant. It was the village hall until 1996 and has been vacant since. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

Members of the Mexico Historical Society are supremely proud of the Starr Clark Tin Shop & Underground Railroad Museum on Main Street in the village of Mexico.

It took them years of painstaking work to restore the historic building, which was a business as well as a stop on the Underground Railroad in the 1800s. They had less love for the dilapidated brick building next door, which they considered an eyesore that detracted from their museum.

