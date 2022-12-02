Members of the Mexico Historical Society are supremely proud of the Starr Clark Tin Shop & Underground Railroad Museum on Main Street in the village of Mexico.
It took them years of painstaking work to restore the historic building, which was a business as well as a stop on the Underground Railroad in the 1800s. They had less love for the dilapidated brick building next door, which they considered an eyesore that detracted from their museum.
But after buying the property, the group decided instead to restore it to its original 19th-century appearance when it was the first bank operating in the town. After several years of work, the project is nearing completion.
The building had sat vacant for years. Teenagers broke into the building, and it fell into disrepair, and weeds and vines threatened to consume the structure.
“This building drove me crazy,” said Allie Proud, president of the historical society. “We would pull the weeds, but they’d come back.”
The historical society was interested in buying the building to eliminate the eyesore next door and because it needed more storage space for its artifact collections, she said. But the owners weren’t interested at first and it took five years to convince them to agree to sell. The historical society purchased the building in January 2020 for $25,000.
The historical society started to gut the inside of the building, which had been covered over with drop ceilings and wallboard. Jim Hotchkiss, the group’s treasurer, remembers watching as a worker ripped out the ceiling and exposed the original quarter-sawn oak paneling.
“We just couldn’t believe it,” Hotchkiss said.
The building had been used for so many purposes over the years that no one had known how much of the building had been preserved, he said.
James Chandler constructed the building in 1855 and opened a private bank there with his partner Leonard Ames Jr. The building was used as a bank until 1903 when the bank moved to another location in the village.
Afterward, the building served many purposes. It was used as a law office, a farm production credit office and later a small restaurant. It was the village hall until 1996 when it became vacant.
The historical society had no idea that most of the original oak paneling, which covered the ceiling and walls, had been painted green but was mostly intact. Other parts of the building, such as the doors and bank vault, were original to its construction in 1855.
Once the historical society realized how much of the original building still existed, its members concluded that they should use the second floor for storage but restore the first floor to its original appearance.
“We decided we had to save it; it had to be what it was built originally as,” Proud said. “We really didn’t have any choice.”
The group obtained several grants and donations to help with the restoration. Once the green paint was removed from the interior, a cabinetmaker was able to repair some damaged areas in the woodwork.
The flooring was replaced, as were the furnace and ductwork. The concrete vault was repaired and painted. The original wooden teller station no longer exists so the historical society fashioned one out of a period counter from a former pharmacy down the street. A mason recently replaced a large front window, which wasn’t original, with a narrow one that matches the rest of the building. He used period bricks so everything matches.
Proud said the historical society has been collecting antiques to display in the bank museum when it opens. They acquired a period desk, a scale and a century-old cash register from an old store in town. They also have a few of the original bank notes that were printed by the bank in the 1800s. They plan to reproduce them as souvenirs.
There is still more work to be completed before the museum can open. Hotchkiss said they’re hoping to finish the remaining restorations over the winter so the building can open to the public next summer.
The bank building project has turned out to be more expensive and time-consuming than the historical society originally anticipated. But Hotchkiss said the result will be worth the effort.
“We couldn’t just use it for storage,” he said. “It was a landmark in Oswego County, and it had to be restored.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.