FULTON — The new Advanced Manufacturing Institute (AMI) at Cayuga Community College’s Fulton campus will be the site of a special Hiring Expo from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Oswego County Workforce New York is co-hosting the Hiring Expo, designed to bring together central New York manufacturing employers with people looking for careers in those fields.
“This is a special event. It is in our new facility. It’s focused on advanced manufacturing. We timed it so it would be during Manufacturing Month,” said Dr. Keiko Kimura, vice president of workforce development and partnerships at Cayuga. “Because our training is so closely connected to the work that these companies do, this event is a great coming together of like-minded interests, educational training and workforce opportunities in a beautiful new facility.”
The Hiring Expo will cap a day at the AMI devoted to the future of central New York manufacturing and related career opportunities.
Also on Wednesday, the AMI will host a Career Pathways event from 9:05-10:25 a.m. and 12:35-1:55 p.m. That event is designed for high school students to meet with regional manufacturing leaders and get a closer look at the type of training and specified coursework available at the college to prepare the students to meet the needs of local companies.
Cayuga works closely with local businesses to ensure it is offering the types of courses and training necessary to provide a capable workforce.
“They certainly were involved in the planning and design and funding of the construction project (for the AMI),” Kimura said. “The other key component is their involvement in reviewing and providing their feedback on the curriculum. We have a 14-week, non-credit microcredential in electro-mechanical fundamentals. The topics in that microcredential were really guided by our employer partners.”
Representatives of these businesses over the summer reviewed the curriculum with college leaders. “We wanted to confirm that the path that we’re on in terms of what we’re doing in the classroom continues to reflect what it is they are looking for in training individuals who are ready to be hired,” Kimura said.
She added that the Hiring Expo offers the opportunity “to connect more deeply with the community in terms of partnering with employers on what it is that they are seeing in terms of labor demand and what we as an educational training provider can deliver to them in terms of skilled individuals who are going to be able to live and work in the communities close by.”
Among the participating businesses at the Hiring Expo will be Constellation, Davis Standard, EJ USA, Feldmeier Equipment, The Fulton Companies, Giovanni Foods, Huhtamaki, Novelis, O-I Glass, Tessy Plastics and the Workforce Development Institute.
The event will include information on short-term training at Cayuga and the college’s manufacturing-related certificates, credentials and degree programs.
“We are going to be talking about our microcredential because in as little as three and a half months we can train you using a curriculum that has been vetted by our local employers and make you competitive for a position right here in the county,” Kimura said.
On-the-spot interviews will be taking place, and company officials will be sharing details about the work they do and what it’s like to work for them.
“Our new facility provides for us to offer an event like this that’s a little bit unique. We just came off celebrating our grand opening, and this is an opportunity for us to share that space with our community residents to check out this facility in their neighborhood. It’s a really beautiful space. We have top of the line equipment,” Kimura said.
Officially opened in May, Cayuga’s AMI is a 7,800-square-foot facility that hosts credit and non-credit courses. Designed with significant input from regional manufacturing leaders, the AMI features training units in pneumatics, hydraulics, motors, piping and industry-grade programmable logic controls stations. Cayuga’s manufacturing-related programs are responsive to industry needs, and designed to place students and graduates in the greatest possible position for future employment.
“We really would like to see the community come out and check out our facilities,” Kimura said.
