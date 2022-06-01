OSWEGO COUNTY — A majority of schools in Oswego County have some sort of program in place for certified and armed police officers, Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton said.
But his goal is to have all the school districts covered, with a school resource officer in every building of each district.
Following the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Hilton said, the priority has to be protecting children.
“Every single time one of these incidents occurs, within a matter of minutes, you’re going to hear somebody on the news saying, ‘We never thought it would happen here,’” Hilton said. “You can have the political debate later on about mental health vs. gun control. … But, right now, the priority has got to be protecting the kids.”
Hilton noted how people can’t go into an arena for a concert or an athletics contest, or even into courts, without security being present.
“You couldn’t walk into (the county’s Public Safety Building) right now. You are stopped just to see what your intentions are,” he said. “But we leave schools unprotected. It’s absolutely insane. We just can’t do it anymore.”
While Hilton’s initiative to get every school building in the county covered “continues to grow,” there are some schools that aren’t covered yet. The sheriff’s department took over the Oswego City School District, and it covers all of the district’s buildings, including those not within the Oswego city limits.
The Central Square School District has two village police officers as resource officers, but since Central Square has some buildings outside of the village, the resource officers are sworn in as sheriff’s deputies by Oswego County.
Hilton also mentioned that the Fulton City School District is covered by the Fulton Police Department, and Phoenix Central School District has its buildings covered. The county took over the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District this past year.
There are patrol units going to all the schools throughout the county, Hilton said, with just a few weeks left in the school year. Over the course of the summer, he added the sheriff’s department will make plans to try to get programs in place with other districts.
Hilton released a statement on social media that said his “hope” is to have more patrol officers available “to work the areas surrounding the schools.”
“I’ll cover any school that needs help. Some school districts we have contracts with that cover them. … I don’t care what agency covers it, we just want armed, certified, trained police officers there,” Hilton said. “Fortunately we’ll have the summer and have time to sit down and work out some details. I’ll meet with superintendents and find out what their needs are and find out what we can provide, and then figure out where we get the funding for it, whether it’s from the school districts, the state, the federal government, the county, some hybrid of all that, I don’t know. But it has to be done.”
But Hilton’s concern still lies around some districts that might not have certain buildings covered or any coverage at all.
Hilton said every school building should have a “single point of entry” and there will be armed officers at the entry point.
“Since Texas, a number of parents have reached out to me telling me that they’re writing letters to the administration (at one school district) and to the school board, demanding affiliation with our program,” Hilton said. “Again, I don’t care who they do it with, or if they do their own. It’s got be certified, armed police officers.”
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, alongside several other agencies including New York State Police, Oswego Police Department and Fulton Police Department, did an active shooter training in 2019.
That training was done during the summer and it “was a draw” on some agencies, Hilton said. He’s hoping to conduct another training soon during the winter. He called the training “tough” for a lot of people.
But the training allows for first responders to try to understand the mentality that has to surround an incident like a school shooting: eliminate the threat first, then quickly get help for those injured to help mitigate more deaths or injuries.
Eventually, Hilton said he would like to push the training to university police at the college campuses in Oswego County — between SUNY Oswego and Cayuga Community College in Fulton — but for now the program’s focus is on primary education schools.
“The biggest thing we’ve learned, in all these mass casualty incidents, the police go in and they’re stalled by injured students or injured victims and they stop because that’s the first thing we’ve always (been) trained (in). You aid victims first,” Hilton said. “The actors (during the training) are hired and are told to scream for help. We tell people to push past them and eliminate the threat. Unfortunately, that’s what it’s come down to. … We’ve got to get in there, eliminate the threat, and immediately start escorting, with armed officers, EMTs in there to get to the victims.”
Following the shooting in Texas, Hilton simply said people “can’t just forget about it.”
“It’s a news cycle. Everyone’s paying attention. Two weeks from now, this will start to fade from everybody’s memory. We have to train. We have to have procedures and personnel in place,” Hilton said. “We can’t just forget about it.”
