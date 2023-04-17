PULASKI — A man clinging to a log as a raging river threatens to sweep him away, a helicopter flying overhead and a daring aerial rescue.
It could have easily been a scene in an action movie, but the danger was very real for a swimmer who became stranded in the middle of the Salmon River by its fast-moving current.
“It was definitely not an everyday occurrence,” said Capt. Justin Crowl, of the Ringgold Fire Company.
Crowl responded shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday for a 911 call of a 28-year-old swimmer who was stuck in the middle of the Salmon River in Pulaski.
State Police would not release the swimmer’s name, citing “privacy concerns.”
Crowl and a driver arrived at the station first and responded with the department’s rope gear to 48 Riverview Drive, which has an access point to the area known as The Black Hole.
It’s a popular spot with swimmers and fishermen alike. The river bends there and the water is deeper. Immediately across from the fishing access point is a 25-foot cliff that locals like to jump off of into the river.
Crowl said the man had jumped into the river from a cliff, surfaced and couldn’t swim out of the powerful current, which swept him downriver onto a small island. The man managed to crawl onto a log there. The man was 200 to 300 feet from where firefighters could access the river.
At first, Crowl said he considered using the department’s inflatable boat to get to the man. But that’s mainly meant for ice rescues, and Crowl said he was worried it might get torn apart on the jagged rocks.
On this day, the air temperature was in the 80s Fahrenheit with no ice in sight.
The county’s rope and dive teams were called in to assist firefighters, who were joined by NOCA ambulance, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers at the river. But after the teams arrived they decided the water was too deep and the current too fast to safely make a rescue attempt.
“Where he was, he was in a deep part where the water was going to be over their chest as they got closer,” Crowl said. “We didn’t want to run the risk of getting a second victim.”
Another challenge was the sheer distance the swimmer was from rescuers.
“We just couldn’t get to the log because it was so far away,” Crowl said. “It was definitely a tall order to figure out what we needed to do to get him off the log.”
Officials decided their best option was an airlift by helicopter. Crowl called 911 to see if a helicopter was available and Air 1 responded. Richland firefighters went to a spot downstream and set up a safety line in case the swimmer was swept off the log.
Crowl said they were concerned about the man, who was wearing only a bathing suit, being in the water for a long time.
“We couldn’t communicate with him,” he said. “We were so far away we could really only get that he said he wasn’t hurt but was cold.”
It was an open question exactly how the helicopter was going to get to the swimmer. Crowl said that at first the thought had been to use a basket, but when Air 1 arrived it circled a few times and then hovered.
The helicopter flew low over the water, and a deputy wearing a harness climbed out onto the landing struts. As the helicopter hovered just above the water, the deputy reached out and grabbed the man’s arm and pulled him up and eventually helped him into the helicopter.
“They were very close to the river,” Crowl said. “It was very impressive to watch the work of the pilot. He did a phenomenal job.”
The pilot tried to land the helicopter in a nearby parking lot but kicked up such a huge cloud of dust that it ended up landing at the baseball field at Laura Sharp Elementary School. From the initial 911 call until the man was rescued was less than an hour. He was evaluated by NOCA ambulance and declined further treatment.
“When he got into the helicopter, it was almost like a sigh of relief had come across everyone,” Crowl said.
