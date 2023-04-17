Air 1 Rescue Pulaski

Air 1 hovers over the Salmon River during a rescue operation. Due to the fast-moving water, it wasn’t safe to send rescuers into the river. So, firefighters called in Air 1, which lifted the stranded swimmer to safety.

 Photo provided by Ringgold Fire Company

PULASKI — A man clinging to a log as a raging river threatens to sweep him away, a helicopter flying overhead and a daring aerial rescue.

It could have easily been a scene in an action movie, but the danger was very real for a swimmer who became stranded in the middle of the Salmon River by its fast-moving current.

