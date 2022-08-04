HealthWay Expands

Officials from HealthWay Family of Brands in Pulaski cut the ribbon to officially open its new facility in Pulaski.

 Savannah Norton-Wyckoff photo

PULASKI — HealthWay Family of Brands in Pulaski has expanded, opening a 35,000-square foot building to support the company’s growth.

HealthWay is a medical equipment manufacturer that provides air purification solutions. The new manufacturing facility allows for multiple departments to be combined into one building, as the company has outgrown its previous locations.  

