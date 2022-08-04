PULASKI — HealthWay Family of Brands in Pulaski has expanded, opening a 35,000-square foot building to support the company’s growth.
HealthWay is a medical equipment manufacturer that provides air purification solutions. The new manufacturing facility allows for multiple departments to be combined into one building, as the company has outgrown its previous locations.
“The building is three or four years in the making, so we’re celebrating the fact that for the first time in probably a decade that both production and supply chain people have all been under one roof, which is a lot different than how we used to operate, where we had four buildings across Pulaski,” Vice President of Supply Chain and Operations Matthew Weitz said. “So we’ve been able to consolidate and so it’s an exciting time for us.”
Weitz said that the square footage of the new facility is greater than that of all four Pulaski locations combined. The company hopes to double or triple its current production volume within the next 12 to 18 months, and about 90% of departments will be moving to the new building.
HealthWay is currently hiring, and Weitz is hopeful that the expansion will create additional job opportunities in the community. Throughout the process of building the new facility, nearly all of the site’s contractors were locally hired.
“As we continue to put the finishing touches on it through the rest of the year, we absolutely expect to be hiring,” Weitz said. “We’re hiring right now, so we encourage people to watch for all positions. There’s a lot of good opportunities here, and clearly this is just evidence of a huge investment in the community, so we’re excited.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new facility on Thursday, offering employees and guests food, music, yard games, a dunk tank and ice cream from Syracuse Ice Cream Truck. Weitz thanked employees and said that they’re excited about the expansion.
“We’re excited about it and we want to celebrate all of the people who have been here a long time,” Weitz said.
The new purpose-built facility is located at 3326 Maple Ave. in Pulaski. For more information about HealthWay, visit its website at https://www.healthway.com/
