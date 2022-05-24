OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday that 279 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 from May 16 through May 22. This includes results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests.
In addition, the New York State Department of Health reported three more deaths of Oswego County residents related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 197 people.
“Every death is a sad development in our fight against COVID-19 and our condolences go out to their families and loved ones,” said Huang.
The county’s COVID-19 community level remains “high” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The federal agency recommends that people in “high” areas wear a facemask indoors in public spaces, keep COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. Individuals at high risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions, such as avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded indoor spaces.
“Despite this, the number of new cases in the last seven days has gone down considerably,” said Huang. “In addition, our vaccination numbers remain at a stable high level. I thank residents for doing their part to reduce the virus spread and spur this downward trend. Please, let’s keep up the good work. Continue taking precautions and keep your vaccinations up to date.”
The following report reflects data collected from May 16 through May 22:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 2,851
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 196
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 6.87
• Number of at-home positive test results: 83
An additional 13 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between May 15 and May 21, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Clinics are also held the second Wednesday of each month, from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Facemasks are required at all clinics, and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a county clinic while supplies last.
Oswego County Medical Director Christian Liepke, M.D. said, “While vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19, it’s also good to know that there are also medicines to treat the virus. People who test positive for COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider right away to find out if they meet certain eligibility criteria to begin treatment.”
Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites DO NOT need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.
The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the state’s website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If they do, they should report the exposure on the county health department’s online portal.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.