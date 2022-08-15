OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department is raising awareness about the dangers of the rabies virus and reminding residents what to do when they encounter wildlife, whether it is indoors or out.

“Wild animals have given birth to their babies,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Sometimes these cute baby animals will stray away from their mothers and wander into backyards and barns or onto porches tempting people to catch them and take them in as their own. We urge people to leave them alone because they can put you and your family members at risk of exposure to a fatal disease such as rabies.”

