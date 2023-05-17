OSWEGO — Jacob Mars, who talks to teenagers about mental health and suicide prevention, made two presentations to Oswego High School students Wednesday about reducing the stigma of addressing mental health issues and coping with suicidal thoughts.
“We know that suicide is the most preventable form of death,” said Mars, “and the goal of this presentation is that by the end you’ll have to the tools to help a friend and where to go to help them, because you can save a life.”
Mars used slides with PET scans to show a brain with and without a chemical imbalance.
‘If those chemicals in your brain are imbalanced, it will affect everything about you,” Mars said. “The way you think, the way you feel, the way you behave, the way your body feels.”
Mars explained how depression can cause physical aches and pains to your body, and affect your mood.
“We know the way you feel has a real-world effect on how you think and how you interact with the world,” Mars said.
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among individuals age 10-14 and 25-34, the third-leading cause of death among individuals age 15-24, and the fourth-leading cause of death among individuals age 35-44, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
Mars said any act of self-harm can be seen as a suicide attempt. According to the Center for Disease Control, 1 in every 5 teens has had a serious debilitating mental illness at some point in their life, he said.
“It shows that mental illness is real,” he said. “It’s not something that you can just shake it off or take a walk around the block and it’s gone.”
Over 40,000 people die from suicide yearly. Mars pointed out the basketball arena in his hometown of Minneapolis could be filled twice with that number.
“That’s a lot of love, a lot of friendships lost to suicide,” said Mars.
There’s one death by suicide every 11 minutes in America, Mars said.
“Eleven million people consider it a year, and 8 million make a plan,” said Mars.
Mars told the kids by being a good friend and knowing the warning signs can reduce these numbers.
The earlier someone gets treatment, the better their situation can be said Mars. Luckily we know the treatments he said.
Mars said the key to help solving mental illness is a good balance of therapy and medication.
“If you’re not doing both, you’re only treating 50% of the problem,” said Mars.
Eating a healthy diet, regular exercise and time spent outside are all contributing factors to a healthy lifestyle, Mars said.
“Mental health is just as important as physical health,” said Mars. “We talk a lot about physical health, eating right, going to the gym — but what we forget about is our brain controls our body.”
Mars pointed to being a good supportive friend to someone can be huge help to preventing suicide, especially if aware of the warning signs, which include: talking about dying, looking up or Googling methods, talking about feeling hopeless, talking about feeling trapped, withdrawal from social situations, among others.
“Any time we pull our minds away from reality, we have to ask why,” said Mars. “If people are using drugs to self-medicate or escape reality, let’s get them some help”
Mars pointed out that while talking about suicide can be difficult, but it could save someone’s life.
“You’d rather try to get them help and be wrong, than not getting them help and losing a friend, “ said Mars.”
