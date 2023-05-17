OSWEGO —  Jacob Mars, who talks to teenagers about mental health and suicide prevention, made two presentations to Oswego High School students Wednesday about reducing the stigma of addressing mental health issues and coping with suicidal thoughts.

“We know that suicide is the most preventable form of death,” said Mars, “and the goal of this presentation is that by the end you’ll have to the tools to help a friend and where to go to help them, because you can save a life.”

