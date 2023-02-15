PHOENIX — Garry Scholes has spent his life repairing things.
Scholes, 73, worked for 20 years all over Oswego County as a carpenter for R & S Associates General Contractors.
While on a work site 20 years ago, a coworker found an old broken clock and gave it to Scholes to see if he wanted to work on it.
“I took it home to try and fix it,” Scholes said. “I ended up destroying the clock.”
Angered by the defeat, Scholes decided to do something about it.
“I got some books and some old clocks,” said Scholes. “Started practicing to get better.”
Scholes worked on his own after leaving R&S. After he retired in 2015, Scholes and his wife, Deborah, started spending more time in Alexandria Bay.
“We started going up in the ‘80s,” Scholes said. “We started sailing up from Oswego.”
The boat was big enough for Scholes and his wife to sleep on and soon weekends turned into weeks. Eventually they sold their house in Phoenix and moved full time to Alexandria Bay where Scholes started his new business, Thousand Island Clock Works.
The process of repairing a clock, while time consuming, is relatively inexpensive, he said.
“I charge around $150 for cleaning and repair,” Scholes said.
The process involves taking all the gears out of the clock, putting them in a cleaner, polishing or replacing bushings and winding springs properly.
Scholes and his wife moved back to Parish two months ago to be closer to family, and two months ago, Scholes opened a second branch of his business.
The business has been slow to take off in Oswego County. Scholes works out of a space in the back of Vintage Station Mercantile on Culvert Street in the village of Phoenix.
“Up in the Bay, we can’t keep up,” said Scholes. “I’ve been bringing work back here with me.”
Scholes still works in Alexandria Bay on Thursdays and Fridays. He works in Phoenix on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Scholes has worked on jobs as little as watch repair, to fixing the clock tower in Singer Castle on Dark Island in the Thousand Islands.
Scholes knows the clocks he’s working on are not usually high-value items — at least not monetarily.
“There’s not a lot of clocks of great value to repair,” Scholes said. “Usually it’s something left to a person from an older relative so they have high sentimental value.”
Scholes lamented that there are not many practitioners of clock repair left.
“They’re getting to their 70s or 80s and dying out,” said Scholes.
Scholes said learning clock repair is not for the faint of heart.
“You have to have a lot of patience,” said Scholes. “You have to be dedicated and stay right with it.”
Scholes was a carpenter, and he had to get all different tools for this endeavor.
““You have to have real small drills and screwdrivers,” said Scholes. “Probes, like dentists’ tools, work.”
Scholes said he hopes that the younger generation will take up the mantle of clock repair.
Scholes has been in talks to get his 50-year-old son, Chad, who is an auto mechanic, involved with the business.
While clock repair might seem like an old-school venture, Scholes himself is no Luddite. He has a digital clock on his shop wall.
He said with a laugh, “I have to have something accurate to set the clocks back up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.