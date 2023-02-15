Garry Scholes

Garry Scholes repairs clocks from his office in the back of Vintage Station Mercantile on Culvert Street in the village of Phoenix. He opened the office about two months ago and works there every Monday and Tuesday. On Thursday and Friday, he works in Alexandria Bay.

 Steven J. Pallone photo

PHOENIX — Garry Scholes has spent his life repairing things.

Scholes, 73, worked for 20 years all over Oswego County as a carpenter for R & S Associates General Contractors.

Recommended for you