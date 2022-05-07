OSWEGO — Haunted walks are back in full swing in Oswego.
The walks began Wednesday and will be held every night, with the exception of Thursdays and Sundays. Tours are held rain or shine.
The 90-minute tour will take participants on a journey through time to areas around the city of Oswego with the most speculated reports of paranormal activity. It focuses mainly on historical buildings and the people who lived there, according to the tour’s website.
Some of the sites on the tour were featured on an episode of the Ghost Hunters, a show that follows a team of paranormal investigators looking into suspected hauntings around the globe. The team also went to Fort Ontario, which The Palladium-Times learned previously had quite the bloody and obscene history during the walking tour.
Fort Ontario Historic Site Manager Paul Lear and other staff explained to the Ghost Hunters team some of the activity witnessed on the fort’s grounds. Lear mentioned the soldiers quarters as being one of the busiest for ghostly encounters, as well as one of the offices.
The crew explored the Post Cemetery, where hunters said they possibly crossed paths with a 3-foot apparition, which they suspect may have been one of the children buried there. Other members of the team were busy figuring out if spirits they said they encountered were that of soldiers or one of the Jewish refugees that came to the fort during World War II.
The episode titled “Ghostly Refuge” aired in 2012.
To book a tour, go to hauntedoswego.com. Reservations can be made online or by phone at 315-591-0491.
The one-mile tour steps off at 9:30 p.m. and begins at West First and Cayuga streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.