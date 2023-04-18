HASTINGS — A man is accused of holding a knife to his ex-girlfriend’s neck, pointing a gun at her head and then raping her, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said.
At about 6:45 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a house at 251 Bardeen Road in Hastings, about a mile west of U.S. Route 11, for a report of a domestic dispute with a woman being held against her will there.
The sheriff’s office said a 44-year-old woman willingly went to the house Sunday night to meet Jeffrey L. Corbin, an ex-boyfriend. But at some point after she arrived there, Corbin held a knife to the woman’s neck, which caused visible injury, the sheriff’s office said. He’s accused of retrieving a rifle, pointing it at the woman’s head and then raping her.
The woman had her cellphone with her and texted several people that she needed help, the sheriff’s office said. Two individuals subsequently called 911. Deputies arrested Corbin at the scene without incident. The woman was taken to a hospital.
Deputies later executed a search warrant at Corbin’s home. They seized two guns and found several realistic imitation guns. The sheriff’s office said Corbin is a convicted felon. A spokesman said his conviction was related to a sex offense but did not have details.
Corbin, 50, was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act, second-degree assault, third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree coercion and second-degree menacing.
He was arraigned Monday night in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court and ordered held at the county jail on $7,000 bail or $14,000 bond. He had not posted bail as of Tuesday afternoon.
