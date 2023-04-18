Jeffrey L. Corbin

Jeffrey L. Corbin

HASTINGS — A man is accused of holding a knife to his ex-girlfriend’s neck, pointing a gun at her head and then raping her, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 6:45 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a house at 251 Bardeen Road in Hastings, about a mile west of U.S. Route 11, for a report of a domestic dispute with a woman being held against her will there.

Recommended for you