Harborquest winners 2022

The group of questers that found the Harborquest Medallion — comprised of a few different families and friends — gather at The Palladium-Times on Tuesday.

 Xiana Fontno photo

OSWEGO — As Harborquest comes to an end and the height of the Harborfest festivities begin in the city of Oswego, the winners of this year’s event continue to embrace a long tradition of family, friends and fun.

For the last 18 years, the Chetney family has been on a quest to snatch the ever-so-longed-for Harborquest Medallion. Three of those years, the troupe succeeded.

Recommended for you