OSWEGO — As Harborquest comes to an end and the height of the Harborfest festivities begin in the city of Oswego, the winners of this year’s event continue to embrace a long tradition of family, friends and fun.
For the last 18 years, the Chetney family has been on a quest to snatch the ever-so-longed-for Harborquest Medallion. Three of those years, the troupe succeeded.
“In 2018, it was in the cemetery by Lowe’s,” recalled Claudia Chetney, “And then again, in the middle of nowhere by the dog park in the woods.”
Now this year, they found it in a tree by the Springboard Murals on the West Linear Riverwalk.
But, it wasn’t just the Chetneys, as was evident when 13 people crowded the conference room at The Palladium-Times for an exclusive interview. The Chetneys, along with the Stahls, Furlongs, Lylah Lukowski, Tammy Holland and grandmother to the Chetneys, Sally Cafolone, can all proclaim victory for Harborquest 2022.
“It’s not just the Chetneys,” said Rachel Stahl, who was the one to find the medallion and pull it out. “There’s got to be what, six, seven families combined together?”
Julie Chetney said the Stahls joined the search team a couple years ago, and even prior to that, her daughter Claudia Chetney, 21, would search with her friends, then her brother Nate and his friends. Claudia has been searching for the medallion since she was 4 years old.
And it doesn’t stop there.
“We had a lot of people behind the scenes that did a lot of researching for us when the clues used to be really historical,” Claudia Chetney said. “They didn’t actively come out and help us look, but they have a huge group message that has like 3,000 texts going on every year.”
The preparations are taken seriously. They endure poison ivy at times and bug bites along the way and even sheer exhaustion. But either way, they go hard. Julie Chetney said they meet Sunday night and talk for about an hour and a half before the start of the first day of the search.
“We talk about where it’s been before,” Claudia Chetney said. “And we just practice how we’re supposed to work.”
And the prize, which is more of a bonus for the search team, is shared generously among all who helped, including those behind the scenes. But, the families have made it clear, they’re not in it for the prize.
“Our whole point of doing it is to create the memories,” Lauren Furlong said. “We have a big Facebook post at the end of the week with a recap.”
The memory making was sparse this year due to a fast recovery of the medallion, but the families won’t revel in disappointment and hope the community sees it’s all in good fun and in many ways, tradition.
“As a parent and knowing how much fun the kids have…some kids want to go to Disney World, some kids want to go to the beach,” Julie Chetney said. “My kids like to look for the medallion. And until that kid right there (Nate Chetney) says he doesn’t want to look anymore, we’re going to keep looking.”
To the team, ending after years of making memories, fun mishaps and delightments along the way, would be a disservice to their much bigger family unit.
“This is a family tradition at this point,” Rachel Stahl said. “And to stop would almost be anti-family. We’ve all become family because of it.”
And they’re extending that invite.
“Honestly, whoever wants to join us can,” Julie Chetney said.
They’ve joined other families who have found the medallion before, really putting the “T” in team among Oswegonians.
As for what winning feels like, even after three out of 18 times, Jonny Stahl said, “It’s like a sugar rush,” and the rest of the tribe couldn’t have put it any better way.
This year’s prizes were a $1,500 JP Jewelers gift certificate, a mens or ladies wristwatch, $125 gift certificates to participating advertisers and $500 cash.
