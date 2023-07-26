Clue #1

Again, we begin our most noblest tradition, yet

clues shall lead you astray on your mission, but

remember the treasure as you artfully seek, in

Oswego destinations, spanning one week

some make a splash while ringing a bell,

though where the treasure may be,

it’s too early too tell, for

clues aren’t these words you read to yourself

some say the keys are the locations themselves.

 

Clue #2

With yesterday’s key found, now must we evoke: an

image of battle, the scent of musket smoke, and

long stoic walls, too tall for invaders, but a

light for our infantry, refugees, and traders?

Nay! Go, set off the cannons, light up the skies, of

Ontario’s stronghold, see with your own eyes

that this is but a key, for still missing is the prize.

 

Tags

Recommended for you