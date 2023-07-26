Harborquest Medallion Clues #1 & 2 Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clue #1Again, we begin our most noblest tradition, yetclues shall lead you astray on your mission, butremember the treasure as you artfully seek, inOswego destinations, spanning one weeksome make a splash while ringing a bell,though where the treasure may be,it’s too early too tell, forclues aren’t these words you read to yourselfsome say the keys are the locations themselves. Clue #2With yesterday’s key found, now must we evoke: animage of battle, the scent of musket smoke, andlong stoic walls, too tall for invaders, but alight for our infantry, refugees, and traders?Nay! Go, set off the cannons, light up the skies, ofOntario’s stronghold, see with your own eyesthat this is but a key, for still missing is the prize. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags News Now Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Today's E-edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego High gets new principal, extra resource officerFulton man accused of trying to stab cousin, hitting man with beer bottleHarborquest Medallion Clues #1 & 2Harborquest Medallion Clue # 1St. Luke patient awarded $1.4 million over amputated legChetney gang hopes to find it for 3rd timeMichaels says she works remotely from home in FultonOswego County teen arrested on 53 felony, 17 misdemeanor gun chargesAlfred ‘Sonny’ AllenOswego schools’ capital project $9.2 million over budget Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs Joy AGRICULTUREECONOMICDEVELOPMENTSPECIALIST: Cornell CooperativeExtension of Oswego County seeks full-time professional ssi����|��|&��!�p��@��<��a8;��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p�a8HW��A�a<���DK��A`�aL�aH;�|�&W����T,A����8,@� HX�A�a<��a@HU1�A��@��t,A� ��xH`%�A�atHTـA��t8!��|� �|�����N� C�$*StringBuffer.ReplaceAll%%oss����|��|&��!�p�a8;��<���@��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p��t��x�a8HT�AHTe�A�a@HS�A��@<`�|b.HTq�A�aDHdU�A�a@��<���@��<��xHS��A;��@�aLHS��A��L�aHHS��A��HHA1`�aH,@� HUy�A�aH<` D|�.HV�A�aL,@� HUM�A�aTHS1�A;��T�aPHS�A��PH@�`�aP,@� HU �A�aP<` Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
