Note:The medallion is not on state property or in a cemetery. Please don't look there, and respect private property as well.

Clue #1

Again, we begin our most noblest tradition, yet

clues shall lead you astray on your mission, but

remember the treasure as you artfully seek, in

Oswego destinations, spanning one week

some make a splash while ringing a bell,

though where the treasure may be,

it’s too early too tell, for

clues aren’t these words you read to yourself

some say the keys are the locations themselves.

 

Clue #2

With yesterday’s key found, now must we evoke: an

image of battle, the scent of musket smoke, and

long stoic walls, too tall for invaders, but a

light for our infantry, refugees, and traders?

Nay! Go, set off the cannons, light up the skies, of

Ontario’s stronghold, see with your own eyes

that this is but a key, for still missing is the prize.

 

Clue #3

Have we yet to obtain that elusive medallion?

Elucidation arises, if I may be sesquipedalian,

Long ago in a place, yet with a recent addition, and

Proudly once owned by our nation’s lyrical patrician,

Yet time is but borrowed, a solution in the middle,

One mustn’t throw away their shot, not even a little and

Unlocking this clue, another key to our riddle.

 

Clue #4

 

The final key, a conclusion draws nigher,

Here now you’ll finally have all the keys you require!

Is it not obvious? I say: Is it not clear?

Sallyforth into glory, you brave Buccaneer!

Yes, the knowledge you seek shall soon be unsealed,

Exhibited forth to the very ends of our field.

As the school bell tolls, caught are win in a snare:

Realizing we still are here … while the medallion is there.

 

