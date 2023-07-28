Harborquest Medallion Clues #1, 2, 3 & 4 Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Note:The medallion is not on state property or in a cemetery. Please don't look there, and respect private property as well.Clue #1Again, we begin our most noblest tradition, yetclues shall lead you astray on your mission, butremember the treasure as you artfully seek, inOswego destinations, spanning one weeksome make a splash while ringing a bell,though where the treasure may be,it’s too early too tell, forclues aren’t these words you read to yourselfsome say the keys are the locations themselves. Clue #2With yesterday’s key found, now must we evoke: animage of battle, the scent of musket smoke, andlong stoic walls, too tall for invaders, but alight for our infantry, refugees, and traders?Nay! Go, set off the cannons, light up the skies, ofOntario’s stronghold, see with your own eyesthat this is but a key, for still missing is the prize. Clue #3Have we yet to obtain that elusive medallion?Elucidation arises, if I may be sesquipedalian,Long ago in a place, yet with a recent addition, andProudly once owned by our nation’s lyrical patrician,Yet time is but borrowed, a solution in the middle,One mustn’t throw away their shot, not even a little andUnlocking this clue, another key to our riddle. Clue #4 The final key, a conclusion draws nigher,Here now you’ll finally have all the keys you require!Is it not obvious? I say: Is it not clear?Sallyforth into glory, you brave Buccaneer!Yes, the knowledge you seek shall soon be unsealed,Exhibited forth to the very ends of our field.As the school bell tolls, caught are win in a snare:Realizing we still are here … while the medallion is there. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. k5:G 4=2DDlQw0f;xD s0u 230r "0ehwd t0be#9&Q 52E2\E6DE\:5lQE@@=32C\9@G6C\2C62Qmk5:G 4=2DDlQs0u (0eseu C0q} 8=0rQ 52E2\E6DE\:5lQ42C5\E@@=32CQmk5:G 4=2DDlQs0u 230r 6?0_ 30+`cG)5! 60b>$a& x0+<3}9x !0+`@EqA7Qmk9C 4=2DDlQ|0_ !0_ 4?0_Q ^mk^5:Gmk^5:Gmk^5:Gm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Today's E-edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHarborquest Medallion Clues #1 & 2Harborquest Medallion Clues #1, 2 & 3Fulton man accused of trying to stab cousin, hitting man with beer bottleOswego High gets new principal, extra resource officerHarborquest Medallion Clue # 1Harborquest Medallion Clues #1, 2, 3 & 4Chetney gang hopes to find it for 3rd timeHarborfest scheduleReady, set, go! Search for Harborquest medallion is onOswego County teen arrested on 53 felony, 17 misdemeanor gun charges Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs Joy AGRICULTUREECONOMICDEVELOPMENTSPECIALIST: Cornell CooperativeExtension of Oswego County seeks full-time professional ssi����|��|&��!�p��@��<��a8;��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p�a8HW��A�a<���DK��A`�aL�aH;�|�&W����T,A����8,@� HX�A�a<��a@HU1�A��@��t,A� ��xH`%�A�atHTـA��t8!��|� �|�����N� C�$*StringBuffer.ReplaceAll%%oss����|��|&��!�p�a8;��<���@��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p��t��x�a8HT�AHTe�A�a@HS�A��@<`�|b.HTq�A�aDHdU�A�a@��<���@��<��xHS��A;��@�aLHS��A��L�aHHS��A��HHA1`�aH,@� HUy�A�aH<` D|�.HV�A�aL,@� HUM�A�aTHS1�A;��T�aPHS�A��PH@�`�aP,@� HU �A�aP<` Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
