2022 Medallion

OSWEGO — The Palladium-Times is again proud to host the Harborquest treasure hunt beginning Monday, July 25, 2022.

While we encourage all readers to participate in the fun of questing, we also urge all potential treasure hunters to consider their health, surroundings and fellow Harborquesters. This is a fun, free event for the Oswego community and in the spirit of friendly competition, we ask for everyone to take a deep breath and respect property and each other. Information on the prize package will appear next week in The Palladium-Times.

Recommended for you