Members of Harborfest’s volunteer Program Committee celebrate the SAMMYs award the festival recently received. Seated from left are Executive Director Dan Harrington and committee member Stan Gosek. In back are committee members Pat Chalone, Bill Fatiga, Kate Zeigler, Lee Walker, and Jim Dillabough. Other committee members include Leslie Caroccio, Craig Terrell, Paul Vandish, and Chuck Handley.
OSEWGO — The Syracuse Area Music Award recently given to Oswego Harborfest shows that the festival has survived the last few difficult years with the help of the community and area businesses, according to Dan Harrington, the festival’s executive director.
Harborfest won the People’s Choice award for Best Event or Music Series, its first such honor.
“This award has given us a big lift. It has been a difficult last few years for all festivals and nonprofits. Many did not survive and the rest, like Harborfest, continue to rebuild. We’ve fought our way through and we’re ready to give central New York the gift of great entertainment and food along the Lake Ontario shore. We’re grateful to those who voted for us and to the SAMMYs organization,” Harrington said.
Harborfest returns July 27-30 with top national and regional acts on its stages, the annual Children’s Parade, performers for young people on a special stage in Breitbeck Park, great food, crafts and carnival rides, and a fireworks show synched to music.
The festival is free to attend.
Harrington said national touring performers are being lined up now for the July 28 show at the stage in Breitbeck Park. A diverse slate of nearly 30 regional artists and bands will perform on stages at Breitbeck, Washington Square Park and River Walk West. The Children’s Area returns to Breitbeck with crafts, activities and performances. The Dreamland Amusements Midway will set up again in front of the Coast Guard station on Lake Street.
Detailed information about Harborfest can be found on its website (www.oswegoharborfest.com) and on its Facebook page.
