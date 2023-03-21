Harborfest wins SAMMY award

Members of Harborfest’s volunteer Program Committee celebrate the SAMMYs award the festival recently received. Seated from left are Executive Director Dan Harrington and committee member Stan Gosek. In back are committee members Pat Chalone, Bill Fatiga, Kate Zeigler, Lee Walker, and Jim Dillabough. Other committee members include Leslie Caroccio, Craig Terrell, Paul Vandish, and Chuck Handley. 

 Photo provided

OSEWGO — The Syracuse Area Music Award recently given to Oswego Harborfest shows that the festival has survived the last few difficult years with the help of the community and area businesses, according to Dan Harrington, the festival’s executive director. 

Harborfest won the People’s Choice award for Best Event or Music Series, its first such honor.

