OSWEGO — The nonprofit that runs Harborfest is still in the running to receive badly needed pandemic relief money from Oswego County.
The popular four-day festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, depriving it of most of its revenue.
Oswego Harbor Festivals Inc. submitted an application in June 2022 for $150,000 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), saying the request represented nearly a third of its $500,000 budget.
“Not receiving funding may force us to make some adjustments to this year’s festival (2022) and puts into question our ability to offer a festival in 2023,” the application said.
But the nonprofit’s application stalled.
Oswego County set up the Office of Strategic Initiatives to manage the distribution of its $23 million share of ARPA money. Once an applicant submits a request, the office reviews and scores it. A task force of community members and elected officials reviews applications and eventually makes a recommendation to county lawmakers, who have the final say on how the money is spent, said Dave Turner, director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives.
The task force first considered Harborfest’s request in September but it requested more information and the application was held over for months.
When Dan Harrington replaced Peter Myles as Harborfest’s executive director in January, he said he wasn’t aware that Harborfest had an application pending with the county.
On Friday, Harrington said Harborfest’s small part-time staff hadn’t received emails sent to Myles after he left. The emails sought more information on the application. The request “fell through the cracks” during the leadership change, Harrington said.
Turner said he had met with Harrington this week and discussed Harborfest’s application. He said the application submitted by Myles needed more explanation of how the pandemic had harmed Harborfest as well as documentation of its losses.
Harrington said Harborfest was encouraged to submit an amended application answering questions raised by the task force. By submitting an amended application, Harborfest’s request wouldn’t go to the bottom of the pile, he said.
“And hopefully everything goes through,” he said.
Turner said Harborfest had put together documents his office was in the process of reviewing. One issue was dealing with the fact that Harborfest’s fiscal year doesn’t match up with a calendar year.
He emphasized that funding allocations were not his office’s decision and that it merely figures out who is eligible and assists them with putting forward the best application possible.
“It’s too early for me to say what they might they might qualify for or how much,” Turner said. “I believe they will qualify for something, but I don’t know what yet.”
In 2021, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which included $350 billion in aid to state and local governments. The money can’t be used to directly or indirectly offset tax reductions or to delay a tax increase, but the county has significant discretion in how it spends the money.
Harborfest, which relies on sponsorships and vendor fees for most of its revenue, was hit particularly hard by the pandemic when it canceled the festival in 2020 and 2021.
The group usually has money left over from one year to start planning the next year’s event, but it used its available money to cover basic administrative costs in 2020.
According to tax filings, from November 2019 to October 2020, Harborfest reported $33,512 in revenue, down from $484,542 the prior year. That left the group in the hole $49,414, even after it slashed salaries from $88,977 to $45,442 in 2020.
The group laid off its small part-time staff for a time during the pandemic and ended up reducing the number of venues last year to save money.
Even with fewer venues, the cost of security, staging and audio, toilets and hand washing stations, and shuttle buses went up. At the same time, sponsorship and membership support decreased.
The nonprofit has faced other challenges as well. The cost of its massive fireworks show in Oswego Harbor rose 10% from last year, Harrington said.
“For 20 minutes it’s a lot of money, but people like it,” he said.
Despite the challenges, he said Harborfest was still reaching out to its sponsors for support and the festival would still go forward this year even if it doesn’t receive any ARPA money, though he said it would certainly help Harborfest dig out of the financial hole caused by the pandemic.
Harrington said that the number of attendees is likely to increase this year as the last remnants of the pandemic faded away.
I’m hoping we get more people now with no COVID,” he said. “I think it ill still is a good festival.”
