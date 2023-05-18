Harborfest

Boaters tied up on the east side of the Oswego River enjoy Harborfest in this file photo. The free four-day festival, which was canceled for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, may still receive federal stimulus money from Oswego County despite waiting nearly a year and having its request unexpectedly voted down at a committee meeting last month. 

 File photo

OSWEGO — Nearly a year after asking for help and despite its application being denied in a fluke vote last month, Harborfest is still in the running to receive $60,000 in federal stimulus money from Oswego County.

The nonprofit that runs the festival submitted an application last year for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, but it failed to get enough votes from the county Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee in April because three of the committee’s members were absent and one voted against it.

