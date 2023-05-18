Boaters tied up on the east side of the Oswego River enjoy Harborfest in this file photo. The free four-day festival, which was canceled for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, may still receive federal stimulus money from Oswego County despite waiting nearly a year and having its request unexpectedly voted down at a committee meeting last month.
OSWEGO — Nearly a year after asking for help and despite its application being denied in a fluke vote last month, Harborfest is still in the running to receive $60,000 in federal stimulus money from Oswego County.
The nonprofit that runs the festival submitted an application last year for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, but it failed to get enough votes from the county Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee in April because three of the committee’s members were absent and one voted against it.
At this month’s committee meeting, Legislator Ed Gilson, R-Pulaski, who missed the April meeting, brought the Harborfest request up again.
“I was wondering, what’s the next step for that project?” he said.
Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro, R-Volney, who chairs the committee, said she thought Harborfest could resubmit its application with new information, which would start the process over again.
Dave Turner, who heads the Office of Strategic Initiatives, which is responsible for distributing ARPA money, said his office has dealt with applicants that didn’t meet the guidelines and had suggested changes to make them “more eligible” than their original proposals. But in this case, he said, the application made it all the way through the county’s ARPA Taskforce.
Turner said he had polled the task force’s members about their intentions because he had received questions about whether Harborfest’s application still had a chance.
“And almost unanimously the response was we’ve already said we like this, we don’t know why we need to look at again and quite frankly we have a lot of other ones to look at,” he said.
They could ask Harborfest to resubmit their application, Turner said, but he warned they would be competing in a final pool of about 50 applicants for the last of the ARPA funding and be seen “under a different lens than they were viewed originally.”
Legislator Roy Reehil, R-Constantia, pointed out that the Harborfest request was not a resolution but rather a motion. He asked if a failed motion could be brought up again. Chesbro asked County Administrator Phil Church, who said yes.
Legislature Vice Chair Marc Greco, R-Fulton, who was at the meeting but is not on the committee, said he thought the only person who could bring a failed motion back up was the person who voted against it.
“That’s if it’s in the same meeting,” Church answered. “If it’s in a new meeting, later on, it can be brought up.”
With that, Gilson made a motion to discuss the Harborfest project and vote again, and received a second on the motion.
“Your motion is to discuss this?” asked Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, who was at the meeting. Gilson responded that he wanted to discuss and vote on the project.
“I ask for a small recess,” Weatherup said, pointing to the hallway.
When the committee reconvened, Gilson withdrew his motion. He said it was because the legislator who voted the motion down in April was excused and he didn’t want to vote without hearing her opinion on it.
Legislator Marie Schadt, D-Minetto, voted against funding the Harborfest project in April. Four other projects received approval at that meeting.
Schadt said after the April vote that she had nothing against Harborfest or its organizers but thought the money could be better spent on infrastructure and job retention. She pointed out that the city of Oswego received its own ARPA funding that it could have spent on Harborfest and argued that festivals should be able to fund their own operations.
The committee had a quorum at its April meeting but requires a majority of its seven members to approve motions. The resolution failed 3-1. Two legislators, including Gilson, missed the meeting entirely. Legislator Paul House, R-Hastings, had another meeting that ran late and arrived after the vote.
Harrington said Thursday it was upsetting to learn in April that Harborfest’s application was turned down.
“I was told to resubmit, which is what we did,” he said. “We stipulated that we wanted the entire committee to vote on it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic hit Harborfest so hard financially that it was uncertain whether the nonprofit would have enough money to put the festival on last summer.
Its ARPA application for $150,000 was submitted last year but languished in limbo as the task force repeatedly held it over. In January, Harrington, then Harbofest’s new director, met with county officials and ultimately submitted a new application. Harrington said he hopes Harborfest will still receive ARPA funding.
“We lost quite a bit of money over the two years we didn’t have Harobrfest,” he said. “We could definitely use the money, that’s for sure.”
