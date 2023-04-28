OSWEGO — Harborfest has hired a former journalist who handled public relations for the New York State Fair to help the festival with its publicity and marketing.
Dave Bullard retired from the state fair earlier this year and started working with the festival in March. Director Dan Harrington said Bullard’s experience will be vital as the festival works to rebound following several crushing years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harborfest has a small paid staff but is contracting with Bullard for his services.
Bullard, 65, grew up in Granby and lives in Fulton. He said he knew he wanted to continue working even after he retired.
“My goal is to not work full time but to work enough to be happy and to work on projects that I care about and like,” he said. “And Harborfest is this county’s top festival, and a great one.”
Bullard spent 10 years with the state fair, serving as assistant public information officer as well as public relations and marketing manager. He likes to say he got to help put on a party for upward of a million people every year.
His tenure with the state fair, the third largest in the country, coincided with growing attendance and numerous changes as the state poured millions of dollars into infrastructure projects.
Bullard dealt with everything from contracts and data collection to crafting press releases and talking with reporters. He managed seven or eight fair events, such as Pride Day and New American Day, and even handled tasks like checking on what size paper was needed for the fair to print its maps.
He began his career in radio and then had a decade-long stint as a reporter and producer with WTVH-TV Channel 5. He previously owned the news website Fulton Daily News and has worked as news director at WSYR-AM and WRVO-FM. Before being hired by the state fair, he was the assignment editor at WSYR-TV Channel 9.
Bullard is also active with the International Festivals & Events Association and sits on its foundation board. He moderates a regular Zoom meeting for public relations professionals from festivals across the country.
Daris Gibbons, a marketing professional who produces Medieval Mayhem, a Renaissance fair in Arizona, met Bullard through the festival association and said his experience and coaching helped her grow her organization’s annual fundraising event.
“He can stand in anybody’s shoes and give you that point of view,” she said. “He can tell you what someone who will attend that event will want, what a reporter wants, how to stand out above the crowd.”
Although she grew up around public relations and marketing, Gibbons said she was struck by Bullard’s attention to detail on seemingly small things.
“It’s his ability to see things from multiple angles and blend them all together so that you hit everybody all at the same time with a one-page press release or one social media post,” she said.
Last year, Stephanie Pestilo founded the International Taste Festival, which was held in the spring at the New York State Fair. This year she brought Bullard in to help with the event.
“I am just not the pro at writing press releases, having the eloquence in wording and the ways to say things to invite people and entice people and really bring people to an event,” she said. “And that’s what Dave does; he has a way with words.”
Bullard said his goal for Harborfest is to help the festival increase its visibility in the community so more people know about the event and are excited to come. That’s especially important now since Harborfest was canceled two years in a row during the pandemic.
“Every nonprofit in the world is in some stage of recovery from the pandemic, and Harborfest is no different,” Bullard said. “But they’re well on their way back.”
The festival has several advantages, including an experienced staff and a core of paid professionals, he said. It’s common for festivals and fairs the size of Harborfest to operate with no or virtually no professional staff. And the fact that Harborfest is free increases its ability to get people to check it out, even if it limits a revenue source.
“That is the good thing in the challenging thing,” he said.
Bullard said state fair surveys consistently showed that more than 90% of fairgoers came to the fair with someone else, a point he believes is important to keep in mind when organizing festivals and fairs.
“They’re the main reason you go, to have a good experience with other people you care about,” he said. “In that respect, then, the programming is really the main draw. Your advertising, your marketing can only really create awareness of the event.”
Bullard’s philosophy, reinforced by visits to fairs and festivals around the country, is that life is hard and people enjoy turning to events such as Harborfest for a pleasant distraction.
“What I would see at most festivals is people would drop those cares and concerns for the day,” he said.
