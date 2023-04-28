Dave Bullard

Dave Bullard

OSWEGO — Harborfest has hired a former journalist who handled public relations for the New York State Fair to help the festival with its publicity and marketing.

Dave Bullard retired from the state fair earlier this year and started working with the festival in March. Director Dan Harrington said Bullard’s experience will be vital as the festival works to rebound following several crushing years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

