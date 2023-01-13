OSWEGO — The nonprofit that runs Harborfest has a new executive director.
Peter Myles resigned last month, and Dan Harrington, who was serving as recording secretary of Harbor Festivals, Inc., became executive director effective Jan. 1.
Myles did not immediately return a phone message Friday.
Harrington said Myles, who’d been executive director since 2016, wasn’t able to make the time commitment to running Harborfest anymore.
Before taking the job running Harborfest, Myles spent 34 years as an educator and administrator in the Oswego City School District. After the principal of Trinity Catholic Elementary School in Oswego retired in 2021, Myles became interim principal for the school’s 150 pre-K to sixth-grade students.
“He was spending more time than he thought he would be spending there,” Harrington said. “He just didn’t have the time that he wanted to spend on Harborfest.”
The popular annual free four-day waterfront festival has grown dramatically since its founding in 1988. It now attracts upwards of 75,000 people and features dozens of musical acts and entertainers as well as a midway, numerous food vendors, a children’s parade and world-class fireworks.
Harrington, 68, is a semi-retired electrical engineer who has worked at the Novelis aluminum plant in Scriba for 48 years and still works there part time.
He has served on Harborfest’s board for more than 15 years. He said his wife got him involved years ago, starting by volunteering on the bus trolleys that crisscrossed the city.
He enjoyed helping out and wanted to do more, so he started helping with the logistics and setting up for the festival.
Harrington said he realizes that running the festival involves a lot of work, but that he was excited for the opportunity to take on a larger role.
“We’re going to keep plugging away and get the best we can for the community,” he said.
Harborfest has struggled in recent years, in part because the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.
But Harrington said the organization was in a good position going forward thanks to a solid board and staff and supportive sponsors.
“I enjoy doing it and I’d like to see it continue,” he said. “I think it’s good for the community.”
The 34th Harborfest is scheduled for July 27-30.
