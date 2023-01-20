Harborfest ARPA funds

Festival-goers enjoy the weather along the Oswego River during Harborfest. The popular annual free four-day waterfront festival has applied for $150,000 in pandemic relief money from Oswego County after being forced to cancel Harborfest two years in a row.

OSWEGO —The nonprofit that operates Harborfest asked Oswego County for pandemic relief money last year, citing the “financial stress” of cancelling the festival two years in a row, but is still waiting to see if it will receive help.

In an application submitted in late June 2022, the group said the $150,000 request as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) represented nearly a third of its $500,000 budget for 2022.

