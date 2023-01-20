OSWEGO —The nonprofit that operates Harborfest asked Oswego County for pandemic relief money last year, citing the “financial stress” of cancelling the festival two years in a row, but is still waiting to see if it will receive help.
In an application submitted in late June 2022, the group said the $150,000 request as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) represented nearly a third of its $500,000 budget for 2022.
“Not receiving funding may force us to make some adjustments to this year’s festival and puts into question our ability to offer a festival in 2023,” the application said.
Dan Harrington, who took over as executive director of Harborfest on Jan. 1, said Friday he was unaware of the ARPA request and would have to check into the matter.
The popular annual free four-day waterfront festival has grown since its founding in 1988 and now attracts upwards of 75,000 people. It features dozens of musical acts and entertainers as well as a midway, numerous food vendors, a children’s parade and world-class fireworks.
About 80% of Harborfest’s budget goes directly into the festival, supporting everything from music performances and attractions to toilets and wash stations. The group usually has money left over from the festival to use to start planning the next year’s event.
But Harborfest was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic and most of the leftover money from 2019 was used to cover administrative costs in 2020 and 2021.
“Therefore, we did not have any money to begin with for Harborfest 2022,” the application said. “We started off ‘in-the-hole.’”
The group laid off its small part-time staff for a time during the pandemic and ended up reducing the number of venues last year to save money. Even with fewer venues, the cost of security, staging and audio, toilets and washing stations and shuttle buses went up.
At the same time, sponsorship and membership support decreased, which the group attributed to the pandemic. Vendor participation has also declined as vendors struggled with increased costs and faced difficulty hiring workers.
In another blow, starting last year Harborfest had to pay roughly $20,000 for the tug and barge used for its harbor fireworks show. That was previously an in-kind donation.
“Without significant ARPA funding, I am not only concerned about our ability to meet our financial obligations for this year’s festival, but for future festivals as well,” the application said, which was signed by then-executive director Peter Myles
In 2021, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which included $350 billion in aid to state and local governments. The money can’t be used to directly or indirectly offset tax reductions or to delay a tax increase, but the county has significant discretion in how it spends the funding.
In 2021, Oswego County created the temporary Office of Strategic Initiatives to administer and disperse its $23 million share of ARPA funding to address the short- and long-term needs and impacts of the pandemic.
All requests make their way to a task force of elected officials and community members who review the applications and make recommendations to the county legislature for approval. The task force can deny requests that don’t meet the guidelines, approve requests or ask for more information or encourage an applicant to reapply.
According to a meeting summary, the task force first considered Harborfest’s request for help with other new requests at a meeting in September. The task force requested documentation demonstrating further losses beyond the $20,000 for tug and barge expenses mentioned in the application, and held the request over for more information. At meetings in September, November and December, the task force repeatedly rolled the request over without acting.
It wasn’t clear if Harborfest had provided the additional information the task force requested. A phone message left for Dave Turner, who oversees the Office of Strategic Initiatives, was not immediately returned Friday.
Harborfest’s application was submitted last summer when Myles was executive director. Myles resigned and was replaced by Harrington effective Jan. 1. Myles did not return a phone message Friday.
Although the organization faced financial hardship during the pandemic and was forced to do some belt-tightening with its small part-time paid staff, Harrington said Harborfest was in good shape for 2023 and the group was seeking support from all of its normal sponsors.
The 34th Harborfest, which is scheduled for July 27-30, 2023, will have the same fireworks show. Harrington said the group is in the process of finalizing its musical act for Friday night, July 28, which is a main attraction.
“We’re in the process right now of making thing happen,” he said. “It’s looking good.”
