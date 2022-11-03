Harbor View Square NYSAFAH

Harbor View Square, located on West First Street in Oswego, was recently named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing.

 File photo

OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association.

Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.

