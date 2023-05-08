OSWEGO — Parents will find plenty for their children to do while everyone enjoys the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival May 20.
The festival is free of charge and takes place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the end of West First Street Pier in Oswego.
Rochester’s Happy Pirates return to enchant young people with songs, stories and comedy about the pirate life on the high seas. Kids can enjoy art activities including sidewalk chalking and colorful printing and check out a bookmobile full of great stories.
A highlight will be a demonstration of a remote underwater vehicle, the kind of unit used to help search the bottoms of lakes and rivers for sunken ships.
Children will be able to imagine themselves as members of a seafaring crew as they take tours of ships including the LT-5, which took part in the World War II invasion of Normandy; the Eleanor D, which was the last working commercial fishing boat on Lake Ontario; the retired Derrick Boat 8; and the under-construction replica schooner Ontario.
The Oswego Fire Department will stage a demonstration of the rescue of a person from the waters of Oswego Harbor.
“The love of being on the water starts young, so we’ve packed lots of great activities into our festival for young people to enjoy. This is a great, free, family-friendly event that will remind everyone how wonderful it is to live along the Lake Ontario shoreline,” said H. Lee White Maritime Museum Executive Director Mercedes Niess.
The festival also features reduced-price tours of Oswego’s iconic lighthouse (weather permitting), the unveiling of a new exhibit in the museum’s art gallery, new boats for sale on display from two area marinas, and more.
The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will be open during the event for free visitation.
Regular museum hours are weekdays from 1-5 p.m., with expanded hours of 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. during July and August.
