The Happy Pirates

The Happy Pirates perform for children and parents at the 2022 Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Parents will find plenty for their children to do while everyone enjoys the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival May 20. 

The festival is free of charge and takes place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the end of West First Street Pier in Oswego.

Recommended for you